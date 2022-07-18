Chrissy Teigen celebrates 1 year sober — ‘for now, none is best’

Chrissy Teigen reflects on her year without alcohol. (Photo: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Chrissy Teigen hasn’t had a drink in a year, she revealed Monday.

“Not a drop of alcohol in 365 days!” she wrote on social media. “I miss feeling loopy and carefree sometimes, but to be honest toward the end, it didn’t give that fun feeling anymore anyhow. I drank to end crazy anxiety that later mostly went away when I — get this — quit drinking! sigh. anyhow I feel really good.”

Teigen has quit alcohol for periods of time in the past. This time, she explained, abstaining had made her more present.

“Sometimes I get really frustrated looking back on days I should remember way better than I do because of alcohol. Like when I drank cafe patron and fell asleep while an Outback Steakhouse chef taught me (my friends) how to make a bloomin onion at my house,” she wrote. “I wish I was awake for that.”

There were other times, too, that she felt had slipped by her.

“Wish I remembered really any awards show lol. There are pictures from huge moments in life where my eyes just look…gone. Some are from real work shoots, some just beach days with the family,” Teigen explained. “While I honestly STILL don’t know if I’ll never have a drink again, I do know I never want to be that way again. And for now, none is best. I’ll let the bad dreams come up and try to sort them out in therapy, without booze. Prayers for a blooming onion redo, @outback??”

Teigen revealed to People in December that Thanksgiving 2021 was a huge deal for her, because it was the first dry holiday she hosted.

Then, in January, a full six months into her journey, she gave another update.

“I now have endless energy, way less anxiety (no more benzos!) and I am *happier* and more present than ever,” she reported. “It’s pretty cool.”

Teigen, the wife of John Legand and mother of 6-year-old Luna and Miles, 4, was looking forward to that one-year mark even back then.