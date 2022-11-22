Chrisleys’ daughter says she will have custody of 2 youngest children after couple goes to prison

The Chrisleys’ 25-year-old daughter has revealed that she has custody of her brother and niece after her parents, Todd and Julie Chrisley, were sentenced to prison.

Savannah Chrisley released an emotional episode of her “Unlocked” podcast series Monday before the couple was sentenced.

The Chrisleys were convicted of tax fraud after prosecutors said they took out more than $30 million in fraudulent bank loans to fund their lavish lifestyle and extravagant spending even before they become reality stars. The family had starred in reality show “Chrisley Knows Best” since 2014. The series filmed in Georgia for three years before moving to Nashville during the fourth season. The series was canceled this month.

On Monday, a federal judge sentenced Todd Chrisley to 12 years in prison plus 36 months supervised release. His wife, Julie, was sentenced to 7 years in prison, plus 36 months supervised release.

Savannah Chrisley said in the podcast that before the sentencing, she assumed she would have custody of her 16-year-old brother Grayson, who is the Chrisley’s youngest child, and her 10-year-old niece Chloe. Todd and Julie Chrisley got full custody of Chloe, their granddaughter, in 2016.

“I come home Tuesday, and I have custody of a 16-year-old and a 10-year-old, and we spend our first Thanksgiving not as a family,” Savannah Chrisley said. “(I’m) trying to navigate how you teach two younger children who aren’t fully developed yet and … get them to understand the circumstances. That’s a really, really difficult thing.”

Since the podcast was created before the Chrisleys’ sentencing, it’s unclear who currently has custody of the children. They have yet to report to prison.

Chrisley defended her parents as great people who made a mistake and said the family’s future is uncertain.

“I don’t know what my family’s fate is. I know that the short-term is going to be really painful and really difficult,” she said.