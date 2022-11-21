‘Chrisley Knows Best’ Stars Sentenced Combined 19 Years Prison; Shows Canceled – The Hamden Journal

UPDATED, 3:32 PM: Todd and Julie Chrisley, stars of USA Network’s hit reality series Chrisley Knows Best, have been sentenced to a combined total of 19 years in prison.

Todd Chrisley was sentenced to 12 years plays 16 months probation and wife Julie sentenced to 7 years in prison plus 16 months probation.

Their accountant, Peter Tarantino, was earlier today sentenced to three years in prison after being found guilty of filing two false corporate tax returns on behalf of the Chrisley’s company. He will start his sentence next May after recovering from hip surgery.

Todd Chrisley got a lighter sentence than expected with guidelines suggesting he could get up to 22 years in prison and his wife Julie Chrisley could have been sentenced to around 12 and a half years after being found guilty in June of conspiring to defraud community banks out of more than $30 million of fraudulent loans, as well as a number of tax crimes, including conspiring to defraud the IRS, tax evasion, while Julie Chrisley was found guilty of wire fraud and obstruction of justice.

But perhaps even worse for the pair, who starred in the highly rated USA Network series, is the fact that their swathe of unscripted shows are unsurprisingly no longer.

While there’s no official word from NBCUniversal, The Hamden Journal understands that Chrisley Knows Best, which has run for nine seasons, essentially followed real estate “tycoon” Todd Chrisley, wife Julie and family, has been canceled, as has spin-off Growing Up Chrisley, which followed kids Chase and Savannah as they embrace adulthood away from Todd and Julie.

Chrisley Knows Best was renewed for a tenth season a month before the convictions and USA Network will air a handful of episodes, filmed before the trial, from this season next year.

Growing Up Chrisley moved to E! for its fourth season, which ended its run in October, after three seasons on USA Network.

E! had also ordered a dating format Love Limo, that was set to be hosted by Todd Chrisley with a group of singletons putting their dating life into his hands, but that has also been scrapped.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office noted that before the pair became reality TV stars, they submitted false bank statements, audit reports, and personal financial statements to banks to obtain the millions of dollars in fraudulent loans and then spent the money on luxury cars, designer clothes, real estate, and travel and used new fraudulent loans to pay back old ones.

After spending all the money, Todd Chrisley filed for bankruptcy and walked away from more than $20 million of the fraudulently obtained loans.

In June, James E. Dorsey, Special Agent in Charge, IRS-Criminal Investigation, said “These convictions should send a clear message regardless of your fame or notoriety, everyone will be held accountable for paying their fair share of taxes”, while Keri Farley, Special Agent in Charge of FBI Atlanta said “when you lie, cheat and steal, justice is blind as to your fame, your fortune, and your position”.