Chrishell Stause sold Justin Hartley wedding ring to pay for new house

Chrishell Stause put her wedding ring to good use after her divorce.

The Selling Sunset star, 40, said on Thursday’s Kelly Clarkson Show that she sold her ring — from her marriage to This Is Us‘s Justin Hartley — to buy a new house.

“When sometimes life gives you lemons, sometimes you’ve gotta add a little vodka,” Stause told Clarkson of pawning the bauble. “Yeah, I was trying to make the best out of a situation.”

She maybe gave Clarkson an idea.

“I LOVE that,” quipped the host, who just finalized her own divorce from Brandon Blackstock. “That’s funny… What are you supposed to do: Keep wearing it?! … You did something good with the money.”

Stause told Clarkson her music had gotten her “through many a breakup.” Clarkson replied with a laugh, “Me too!”

Stause writes about her past relationships in her new book, Under Construction: Because Living My Best Life Took a Little Work.

Chrishell Stause, on the Kelly Clarkson Show, says she sold her wedding ring to buy her new house. (Photo: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

“So much is said out there — and sometimes there’s not a lot of context,” she said. “Coming from a healing place — I am past those things … there’s no anger there — so it’s nice to give context and tell a story that a lot of people related to that these things happen.”

Stause and Hartley met as soap opera stars and were married in 2017. He filed for divorce in 2019, which she said was abrupt, only telling her 45 minutes before. Selling Sunset viewers watched the divorce unfold during Season 3 of the reality show. Hartley went on to get remarried in 2021 to Sofia Pernas, his former Young and the Restless co-star.

Stause — who was engaged to Matthew Morrison before Hartley and later dated Dancing With the Stars pro Keo Motsepe and her Selling Sunset boss Jason Oppenheim — bought a $3.3 million home last summer after her divorce from Hartley in 2021. It’s a four-bedroom, 4.5-bathroom in the Hollywood Hills, which she has called her “dream home.”

She and Hartley previously shared a $4.65 million home in Encino, Calif.