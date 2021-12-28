Chrishell Stause rocks bikini, jokes about Jason Oppenheim split

Chrishell Stause rocks a post-breakup bikini in Mexico. (Photo: WireImage)

Chrishell Stause is single and ready to mingle.

The Selling Sunset star, who recently split from boss and co-star Jason Oppenheim, posted a series of bikini photos from Cabo San Lucas on Tuesday. If she’s heartbroken it’s hard to tell. Stause smiled as she posed in an outdoor shower, even poking fun at the reason behind their breakup.

“Well these eggs aren’t going to fertilize themselves,” the 40-year-old real estate agent wrote. “Or maybe they will…who knows. Until then, 2022 bring it on.”

Stause and Oppenheim, who owns the L.A. real estate firm The Oppenheim Group with his brother, parted ways because of their stance on kids. They were together for five months.

“I have tried to embrace the world I have found myself in and that includes being open and honest about my relationships,” Stause told fans last week. “It felt scary and terrifying knowing that it may not end in what society deems a success and what I am ultimately looking for. But after many long heartfelt talks, I am choosing to see it as a success no matter what label is attached to it publicly.”

Stause called Oppenheim, 44, her “best friend, and other than our ideas for family ultimately not being aligned, the amount of respect and love we have for each other will not change going forward.”

“Men have the luxury of time that women don’t and that’s just the way it goes,” she added. “All of that being said, navigating this public terrain is difficult and I am just trying my best.”

Stause was previously married to This Is Us star Justin Hartley. He abruptly filed for divorce in Nov. 2019, taking the Netflix star by surprise. She claimed the actor ended their marriage over a text message. Stause has been open about wanting a family and revealed last year she had frozen her eggs.

WATCH: Jason Oppenheim speaks out about Chrishell Stause split