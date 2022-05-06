Chrishell Stause is dating non-binary singer G Flip

Chrishelle Stause opens up about her new romance with singer G Flip. (Photos: Getty Images; GFlip via Instagram)

Chrishell Stause has moved on five months after splitting from boss Jason Oppenheim. The Selling Sunset star confirmed she is dating Australian singer G Flip.

“I recently have been spending a lot of time with someone that’s very important to me,” Stause said on the Selling Sunset reunion special. “Their name is G Flip. They’re nonbinary, so they go by they/them. And they are an extremely talented musician.”

Stause and G Flip met while filming their new music video for “Get Me Outta Here.”

“It started because I was just going to be in their video. And it’s about this chaotic love story. I come from soaps, I love acting. And with the job that we have, I don’t always get to do it. At first of course I was like yes, let’s do that.”

In the video, Stause shares a kiss with the “GAY 4 ME” singer.

“It was so much fun, we had such a blast. Not everyone’s going to be ready for it, but I think it’s great. I think it’s amazing, the song is amazing,” Stause added.

Stause has been dropping hints about her new romance on social media. Last weekend, she flew out to Denver to watch her new partner perform. It sounds like things are already serious between the pair.

“Chrishell moved them in,” a source tells People. This is the house in Los Angeles that the actress bought by selling her wedding ring from Justin Hartley.

Stause and G Flip have known each other since at least March. The Netflix star included a photo of them in a post with the caption, “grateful for every person in these pics.”

Stause and Oppenheim, her Selling Sunset co-star, went public with their relationship last year. They broke up after five months together as they had different views on wanting a family. Oppenheim called Stause “the love of my life” during the reunion.

Stause was previously married to Hartley. The This Is Us star filed for divorce in 2019, catching Stause by surprise.

