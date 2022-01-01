Chrishell Stause Enjoys ‘Magical’ Post-Breakup Girls’ Trip with Cindy Crawford and More: ‘Pinch Me’

Chrishell Stause

Chrishell Stause is turning a new page from the beaches of Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

The Selling Sunset star, 40, rang in 2022 during a girls trip for costar Emma Hernan’s birthday following her split from Jason Oppenheim. They were joined by a group of women that included Cindy Crawford and daughter Kaia Gerber.

“This week has been magical celebrating bdays & a new year! Seriously someone pinch me,” Stause captioned photos of their getaway. “Happy New Year!!! Swipe for snapshots of what can only be described as paradise.”

She previously manifested success for her new year, posting a photo of herself ringing the Oppenheim Group’s sales bell. “Ringing in the new year knowing that the key to being successful in life is having a wishbone, a backbone, and a funny bone,” Stause wrote, crediting Reba McEntire for inspiring the quote.

“I hope you all have an amazing 2022! Manifest everything you want for yourself by BELIEVING it. When life closes a door, open it again. It’s a door….That’s how they work,” she added. “We’ve got this! Hope you have an amazing New Year!”

Stause’s girls trip comes after PEOPLE confirmed last week that she and Oppenheim, 44, called it quits five months after they made their relationship public.

A source told PEOPLE this week that although the breakup has been hard, Stause is “trying really hard to be positive” and she’s entering 2022 “with a blank slate and a refreshed mindset.”

“Despite the public breakups and divorce, she won’t let that stop her from living her life and going after what she wants,” the insider added.

The celebrity real estate agent addressed the split in a statement, noting that she has “tried to embrace the world I have found myself in and that includes being open and honest about my relationships.”

“Jason was and is my best friend, and other than our ideas for family ultimately not being aligned, the amount of respect and love we have for each other will not change going forward,” Stause added.

She’s been open about her desire to start a family in the past, telling PEOPLE about her decision to freeze her eggs last year. The Days of Our Lives alum explained that she hopes it will take the pressure off herself and a potential future partner about their timeframe for having kids.

“I’m going to do everything I can to take that power in the situation, and hopefully, that will empower me going forward in the dating world, so there’s not so much pressure,” Stause said in September 2020.

Stause also joked about her family plans during her trip to Cabo, posting a photo in a sexy leopard print bikini. “Well these eggs aren’t going to fertilize themselves,” she wrote in the caption. “Or maybe they will…who knows. Until then, 2022 bring it on.”