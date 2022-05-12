Chrishell Stause and G Flip make out in their music video

It’s no surprise that Chrishell Stause and G Flip are dating after watching the Australian singer’s new music video. The Selling Sunset star, 40, and G Flip, 27, basically make out the entire time.

Stause met G Flip, who is nonbinary and uses they/them pronouns, shooting the video for “GET ME OUTTA HERE.” It was released on Thursday, one week after the reality star confirmed her new romance.

“I recently have been spending a lot of time with someone that’s very important to me,” Stause said on the Selling Sunset reunion special. “Their name is G Flip… and they are an extremely talented musician.”

Stause added, “It started because I was just going to be in their video. And it’s about this chaotic love story. I come from soaps, I love acting. And with the job that we have, I don’t always get to do it. At first of course I was like yes, let’s do that.”

The Netflix star warned people that “not everyone’s going to be ready for it.”

Chrishell Stause and G Flip get steamy in their music video. (Photo: YouTube)

Stause and G Flip certainly get hot and heavy throughout the three-minute music video. “I think it’s great. I think it’s amazing, the song is amazing,” she declared.

Stause’s high-profile relationships have previously been with men. She was married to This Is Us star Justin Hartley, dated her Dancing With the Stars pro Keo Motsepe and split from Selling Sunset’s Jason Oppenheim in December. In a candid Instagram video, Stause addressed those who are “confused” about her sexuality, explaining she and G Flip have a “deep connection.”

“You don’t get to choose when you come into someone’s life,” Stause said, noting that the singer has “opened my eyes to what that future could look like.”

“I know some of you won’t understand this or agree with this, but for me it is about the person. It is about their heart,” she added.