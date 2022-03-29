Chris Rock’s comedy tour ticket prices skyrocket after Will Smith slap

Demand and prices for tickets to Chris Rock’s comedy tour have surged since he was slapped by Will Smith at the Oscars on Sunday night, a report said.

The comedian will kick off his Ego Death World Tour on April 2 – following a brief stop at Boston’s Wilbur Theatre beginning Wednesday.

Tickets prices for the tour, which includes stops in 30 North American cities, rose from a minimum of $46 per ticket on March 18 to a whopping minimum of $341 on secondary market platform TickPick since the Academy Awards drama, Variety reported.

TickPick also said that from Sunday night through Monday the company sold more tickets to the comedian’s tour than they did all of the past month.

Chris Rock starts his Ego Death World Tour on April 2. Redferns

Rock will make stops in major cities across the US, including New York, Chicago and Las Vegas.