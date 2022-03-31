Chris Rock Shuts Down Audience Member Cursing Out Will Smith at His Comedy Show in Boston

Chris Rock performs

Michael Loccisano/Getty

Chris Rock continues to keep things positive.

The comedian, 57, returned to The Wilbur in Boston on Thursday, following two standup shows the night before at which he broke his silence about the 94th Academy Awards.

After Rock took the stage on Thursday, dressed in an all-white ensemble much like the night before, he began his set by once again addressing the weekend. (On Sunday, Rock was smacked in the face by Will Smith at the 2022 Oscars after the presenter made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s appearance.)

However, at this particular show, an audience member yelled out, “F— Will Smith!” Rock, who did not engage with “Will Smith” chants the night before, responded this time around by immediately shutting it down. “No, no, no, no, no…” Rock replied.

At Rock’s shows on Wednesday — his first appearance since presenting at the Academy Awards — he said that he was “still processing what happened” over the weekend. During his late-night set, he also told the crowd, “I haven’t talked to anyone, despite what you heard.”

Though he did not mention Smith by name at either show on Wednesday, he seemed to imply that he hasn’t yet spoken with the King Richard star directly despite reports earlier this week that Sean “Diddy” Combs said the pair had made amends. (It was later reported that Combs never confirmed a reconciliation.)

Following Sunday night’s televised altercation, ticket sales for Rock’s upcoming Ego Death tour dates saw a spike in popularity, according to secondary ticket seller TickPick.

During the 2022 Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday, Rock presented the Best Documentary Feature award, taking time to crack a few jokes, including one about Smith’s wife. He made a gag about her hair matching Demi Moore’s shaved head in the movie G.I. Jane, which Pinkett Smith recently opened up about, revealing it was a result of having alopecia.

Pinkett Smith, 50, was visibly unamused by the joke, rolling her eyes from her seat.

NO REUSE! *PREMIUM-EXCLUSIVE* Chris Rock Spotted for First Time Since Controversial Oscars Night

Patriot Pics / BACKGRID

Seconds later, Smith, 53, walked onstage and approached Rock, smacking him in front of the audience and millions watching the telecast at home. Back at his table, Smith shouted to a stunned Rock: “Keep my wife’s name out of your f—–g mouth.” Smith remained seated with his wife at his table for the rest of the night. Rock declined to press charges.

When Smith won Best Actor later in the ceremony, he apologized to the Academy and his fellow nominees, but did not mention Rock. In his tearful speech, he spoke about acting out of love and protection, saying, “Love makes you do crazy things.”

On Monday, Smith publicly apologized to Rock in a statement shared on Instagram, saying, “I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness.”

He also said, “Violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive. My behavior at last night’s Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable. Jokes at my expense are a part of the job, but a joke about Jada’s medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally.”

“… I would also like to apologize to the Academy, the producers of the show, all the attendees and everyone watching around the world. I would like to apologize to the Williams Family and my King Richard Family,” continued Smith. “I deeply regret that my behavior has stained what has been an otherwise gorgeous journey for all of us. I am a work in progress.”

Also on Monday, the Academy said in a statement, “The Academy condemns the actions of Mr. Smith at last night’s show. We have officially started a formal review around the incident and will explore further action and consequences in accordance with our Bylaws, Standards of Conduct and California law.”

On Wednesday, the Academy said that Smith was actually asked to leave after the incident but “refused.”

“Things unfolded in a way we could not have anticipated,” read a statement issued to PEOPLE. “While we would like to clarify that Mr. Smith was asked to leave the ceremony and refused, we also recognize we could have handled the situation differently.”

Wednesday’s statement from the Academy also said, “The Board of Governors today initiated disciplinary proceedings against Mr. Smith for violations of the Academy’s Standards of Conduct, including inappropriate physical contact, abusive or threatening behavior, and compromising the integrity of the Academy.”

“At the next board meeting on April 18, the Academy may take any disciplinary action, which may include suspension, expulsion, or other sanctions permitted by the Bylaws and Standards of Conduct,” the statement said.

Oscars producer Will Packer will appear Friday on Good Morning America, giving T.J. Holmes his account of how the debacle unfolded on Sunday’s awards show, after the Academy said Smith was asked to leave.