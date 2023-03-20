Chris Rock calls lawmakers ‘stupid’ for wanting Trump arrested

Chris Rock joked that former President Donald Trump was “romantic” for allegedly paying off porn star Stormy Daniels — while calling lawmakers “stupid” for wanting him arrested, warning it will only inflate his popularity.

The 58-year-old funnyman addressed the expected arrest as he helped honor Adam Sandler at the Mark Twain Prize late Sunday — directly addressing lawmakers in the audience, including Nancy Pelosi.

‘”Are you guys really going to arrest Trump?” Rock asked the crowd, according to the Daily Mail, which noted that several officials from the Biden administration were in the Kennedy Center crowd.

“Do you know this is only going to make him more popular. It’s like arresting Tupac” Shakur, he quipped of the late rapper.

“He’s just gonna sell more records. Are you stupid?” he asked to a roar of laughter, according to the outlet.

Rock also poked fun at the expected charges over Trump, 76, allegedly paying hush money to Stormy Daniels to try to kill her affair claims in the run-up to the 2016 election.

He joked that the then-soon-to-be president “f—ed a porn star and paid off someone so his wife couldn’t find out.”

“That’s romantic,” Rock joked, according to the outlet.





“We’ve all been cheated on. Don’t you wish that the person that cheated on you paid off somebody so you wouldn’t find out?” he asked.

Trump was far from the only politician that Rock focused on during his bit cracking up the Washington, DC, crowd — including President Biden, the oldest ever commander in chief at 80.





“Trump was so bad as a president, he was so bad that Joe Biden had to burst off a monument. Biden was dead for 16 years,” Rock quipped, according to the report.

Rock also gave a shout-out to Pelosi’s husband, Paul, jokingly comparing his home-invasion hammer attack to Rock’s own high-profile assault when he was slapped by Will Smith at last year’s Oscars.

“Paul Pelosi, the only guy who knows how I felt,” Rock joked of the 82-year-old sitting next to his lawmaker wife.

“Just me and you, Paul,” he joked.

Others honoring Sandler, 56, included Drew Barrymore, Conan O’Brien, Jennifer Aniston, Steve Buscemi, Dana Carvey, and Luis Guzmán.

The ceremony will be broadcast nationally on CNN on Sunday.