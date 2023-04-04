Chris Pratt says he was ‘really broken’ before wife Katherine Schwarzenegger

Chris Pratt and wife Katherine Schwarzenegger attend Universal’s The Super Mario Bros. Movie special screening on April 1. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images)

Chris Pratt opened up about his “very quick” connection with wife Katherine Schwarzenegger that came at a low point in his life.

“God has a fast-forward button, you know, when it’s right, boom. You get hit, you fall in love, you get married, now we have two beautiful daughters to add to my family and it feels really great,” he shared on Tuesday’s The Drew Barrymore Show.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie star and Schwarzenegger wed in 2019 after about a year of dating. They share daughters Lyla, 2, and Eloise, who turns 1 next month. Pratt said the self-help book author came into his life at a time when he was “broken.”

“There was a moment in my life where I was really struggling and felt really broken,” the 43-year-old actor continued. “For me, my own journey of finding a higher power and leaning on that and feeling like, ‘Please save me,’ and then feeling saved. And shortly later meeting the woman of my dreams… It’s all about timing. There’s a perfect plan out there for you and I think you have to have faith.”

Pratt met Schwarzenegger through church, although he joked how it felt wrong to check her out in a place of worship.

“You kind of don’t want to be like, ‘Whoa, who’s that?’ at church,” he quipped. “But I was sneaking some glances and I’m wondering, ‘Who is that? Anyway, what am I doing? Come on, I’m broken, help me. But who’s that?’ So we hit it off. We didn’t start dating right away, but we met there and then later on, ended up going out.”

Pratt was going through a public divorce with actress Anna Faris when he met Schwarzenegger. Faris and Pratt, who share 10-year-old son, Jack, shocked fans when they announced their separation in Aug. 2017 after eight years of marriage. Faris once said her “hand was forced” in the divorce.

Faris recently shared that she’s “getting much closer” with Pratt and Schwarzenegger and is “happy” with how things turned out. (The actress married cinematographer Michael Barrett in 2021.)

“They’re very protective of me, and I want to be very protective of them. I so appreciate their support,” Faris told People in November.

“And it feels just much easier now that time has passed,” she added. “It feels really good to not live with that internal churning of unpleasantness.”