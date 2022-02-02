Chris Pratt Produced Basketball Film ‘Alaskan Nets’ Gets US Deal – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Good Deed Entertainment has acquired all North American rights to basketball documentary Alaskan Nets, which is exec-produced by Chris Pratt and his production company Indivisible Productions.

The film is set on a remote island off the coast of southeast Alaska that is home to the Tsimshian Natives and Alaska’s last remaining native reserve, Metlakatla. For more than a century, two sacred traditions have defined Metlakatla: fishing and basketball. In an improbable journey, two cousins lead their team and town in search of their first state championship in more than thirty years—the only thing that will bring life back to an island that has been rocked by unimaginable tragedy.

RTG Features is handling international sales rights at the upcoming virtual European Film Market.

The film made its world premiere at the 36th Santa Barbara International Film Festival in the Documentary Competition this past year and won the Audience Choice Award. Good Deed Entertainment is set to release later in 2022.

Pic is directed and produced by Jeff Harasimowicz of Raised By Wolves, and produced by Ryan Welch of AO Films. It is made in association with SLAM and RTG Features.

The deal was brokered by Samantha Fabin and Kristin Harris on behalf of Good Deed Entertainment and by Jeff Harasimowicz on behalf of the filmmakers.

“Making this film was a giant leap of faith,” said Harasimowicz. “We always believed it could be something special, and our continued belief is what kept us going these last four years. From our first conversation with Good Deed we could tell that they shared our passion and would be the perfect partner to help share this powerful story with the world. As they say in Metlakatla, ‘Wayi Wah! / Let’s Go!’”

“Good Deed is incredibly proud to be teaming up with Jeff to get this amazing story out into the world,” said Fabin. “Jeff cares deeply about these athletes and their community, and his passion translated directly to our team. We have no doubt audiences across the country will connect to it in the same immediate way we have.”

Good Deed’s releases have included Loving Vincent, Summertime and Ma Belle, My Beauty. Upcoming releases include Cosmic Dawn, Moon Manor and Charlotte, which debuted at TIFF last year.

RTG’s slate of basketball-themed movies also includes Pau Gasol: It’s About Journey.