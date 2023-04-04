Chris Pratt didn’t know his ‘Parks and Rec’ costar Aubrey Plaza was joining Marvel until a reporter told him in an interview for ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’: ‘That is full circle’

Chris Pratt and Aubrey Plaza on the set of season six of “Parks and Recreation.”Chris Haston/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Chris Pratt recently learned that “Parks and Recreation” costar Aubrey Plaza was joining the MCU.

Pratt found out during a recent interview with Rolling Stone and called it “full circle.”

Pratt currently plays Star-Lord in the MCU. Plaza will make her debut on “Agatha: Coven of Chaos.”

Chris Pratt had no idea that his “Parks and Recreation” costar Aubrey Plaza was joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe until a reporter told him in a recent interview ahead of the release of “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.”

“That is full circle,” Pratt said in a new interview with Rolling Stone, published on Monday.

Although Pratt is now widely recognized and associated with his role as Peter Quill/Star-Lord in the MCU, longtime fans will recall his role as Andy Dwyer on “Parks and Recreation.”

The hit NBC mockumentary sitcom lasted for seven seasons between 2009 and 2015.

Pratt made his Marvel debut in 2014 with the release of “Guardians of the Galaxy” and will reprise the role for the third “Guardians” film, set for release on May 5.

Plaza’s acting career includes various film and TV roles, but she’s also known for her part on “Parks and Recreation.” She portrayed April Ludgate, another employee at the titular department. April and Andy got married on season three of the show, after dating for a month.

Plaza recently garnered attention for her supporting part on season two of HBO’s “The White Lotus” and her starring role in the Netflix thriller “Emily the Criminal.”

Next, she’ll join the MCU as part of the upcoming Disney+ series “Agatha: Coven of Chaos.” The series is a spin-off of the Marvel show “WandaVision,” centered on Kathryn Hahn’s witch character named Agatha Harkness.

Plaza’s role on the show hasn’t been disclosed, but it’s speculated that she’ll also play a witch.

In an interview with GQ published in November 2022, all the actor said was that she was playing “a really pivotal role” on “Agatha: Coven of Chaos.”

Pratt’s interviewer, Brian Hiatt, wrote in his Rolling Stone feature that the actor was “unaware” of Plaza’s involvement in the MCU.

“I love that!” the “Super Mario Bros. Movie” star said of Plaza’s casting. “She’s having such an amazing moment right now, which makes me really thrilled.”

Pratt continued: “She’s so unique and talented and special. It’s just great that the rest of the world is waking up to that. She was awesome in ‘White Lotus,’ and ‘Emily the Criminal’ was great. And I think she’ll show that it’s perfect for her to be playing a witch in a coven for Marvel.”

