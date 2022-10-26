Chris Pine’s Directorial Debut ‘Poolman’ Gets UK Deal – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Signature Entertainment has acquired UK and Irish rights to Chris Pine’s directorial debut Poolman from AGC Studios.

The film is led by Star Trek actor Pine and also stars Annette Bening (American Beauty), Danny DeVito (It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia), DeWanda Wise (Jurassic World: Dominion), Jennifer Jason Leigh (The Hateful Eight), and Ray Wise (Twin Peaks: Fire Walk with Me).

Poolman follows Darren Bannerman (Pine) as a lackadaisical pool boy cleaning the Tahitian Tiki apartment block pool and gate-crashing city council meetings with neighborhood friends Jack and Diane (DeVito, Bening). However, after discovering plans to rob Los Angeles of its water, Bannerman becomes a bohemian detective traversing L.A.’s celebrity and criminal underworlds, taking it upon himself to become the city’s savior.

The mystery-comedy, produced by Ian Gotler (Doula), Patty Jenkins (Wonder Woman), Stacey Sher (Django Unchained), and Pine (Star Trek), is directed by Pine who co-wrote with Gotler.

The deal with AGC Studios was negotiated with Signature Entertainment’s Director of Acquisitions and Development Elizabeth Williams.

Pine is best known for his portrayal of Captain Kirk in the Star Trek film franchise and Steve Trevor in Wonder Woman, with recent credits including Don’t Worry Darling and All the Old Knives. He also starred in the Oscar-nominated Hell Or High Water.

Williams said: “We are honored to be releasing the brilliant Chris Pine’s directorial debut Poolman, a truly original comedy that will charm, engross and surprise UK audiences.”