Chris Paul’s mom, wife pushed by Mavs fans during Game 4

Chris Paul was furious on Sunday afternoon after his mom and wife were apparently assaulted by a Dallas Mavericks fan at the American Airlines Arena.

Paul took to Twitter shortly after the Phoenix Suns fell to the Mavericks 111-101 in Game 4 of the Western Conference semifinals, which tied that series up 2-2. Though he didn’t go into details himself, he was clearly extremely upset about some incident regarding his family.

then reported that Paul’s mom had “hands put on her by Dallas fans” during the game. Paul’s wife was also reportedly pushed in the incident, which took place in front of their kids and made them feel “very unsafe.”

Specifics surrounding the situation aren’t known. Paul was seen on the broadcast during the game telling security that someone “put his hands on my mom.”

The Mavericks put out a statement after the game, and said that the fan in question was “swiftly removed” from the game.

“The Dallas Mavericks are aware of an incident between a fan and the family of Chris Paul. It was unacceptable and will not be tolerated,” the team said, . “The Mavericks, along with American Airlines Center, swiftly removed the fan from today’s game.”

Paul fouled out after just 23 minutes in the loss on Sunday, and finished with five points after shooting just 2-of-4 from the field. Devin Booker led Phoenix with 35 points, though the Suns shot just 36% from behind the arc compared to a red-hot Mavericks team that made 20 3-pointers in the win.

Game 5 of the series is set for Tuesday night in Phoenix.