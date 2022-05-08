Chris Paul’s family harassed during Game 4 in Dallas

Dave McMenamin: A source familiar with Chris Paul’s tweet after Game 4 told ESPN that Paul’s mother had hands put on her by Dallas fans and Paul’s wife was also pushed. To make matters worse, Paul’s kids witnessed it. “They felt very unsafe,” the source said.

A source familiar with Chris Paul’s tweet after Game 4 told ESPN that Paul’s mother had hands put on her by Dallas fans and Paul’s wife was also pushed. To make matters worse, Paul’s kids witnessed it. “They felt very unsafe,” the source said. – 7:56 PM

Here’s Chris Paul asking Suns comms if he could leave the postgame presser so he didn’t get fined. He left about a minute later.

Between the officiating and whatever happened that he just tweeted about, CP3 is not happy right now: pic.twitter.com/BFCjGoxnHI – 7:27 PM

Wanna fine players for saying stuff to the fans but the fans can put they hands on our families….fuck that!! – 7:23 PM

Chris Paul played 3 minutes, 58 seconds in the second half.

Didn’t attempt a shot.

Didn’t score.

Fouled out with 8:58 remaining in #Suns Game 4 loss.

#NBAPlayoffs #Mavs – 7:22 PM

Dorian Finney-Smith on Mavs getting Chris Paul into foul trouble: “He’s up in age, so we’re just trying to use it against him.” – 7:00 PM

Luka Doncic says Chris Paul asked him after the foul call in the final second of the first half, “Did I push you that hard?”

Doncic’s answer: “No, but it was a smart play.” – 6:43 PM

Luka on the Suns not having CP3 for almost all of the second half: “If you don’t have CP out there, it’s for sure tougher on the team. That’s Reggie and Doe. They’re warriors.” – 6:42 PM

Chris Paul teams are now 11-23 in games played after going up 2-0 in a series.

They’ve lost that series in 6 games 3 times – 6:39 PM

Chris Paul over last 2 games

17 points

12 rebounds

11 assists

9 turnovers

10 personal fouls

Mavericks defense made it difficult for CP3. #NBAPlayoffs – 6:39 PM

Chris Paul on the foul trouble: “It was crazy, man. Crazy.” Said they have to bounce back in Game 5 – 6:37 PM

Luka Doncic gives Chris Paul a taste of his own medicine as Mavs knot series 2-2 with Suns dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 6:34 PM

NBA pool report with referee Kane Fitzgerald explaining fifth and sixth fouls on Suns guard Chris Paul: pic.twitter.com/8eRP2kzdqT – 6:33 PM

Chris Paul joins Chris Kaman & Devin Harris as the only players in the last 40 seasons to have at least 10 fouls, 9 turnovers and fewer than 20 points (combined) in consecutive playoff games

He’s the only of the 3 to also lose both games – 6:28 PM

“Just trying to save our guy.”

Monty Williams said the challenge on Chris Paul’s 5th foul was a case of having to do it, hoping it would be overturned – 6:27 PM

Suns players this playoffs:

Chris Paul:

22 PPG, 11 APG vs Pelicans

16 PPG, 6 APG vs Mavs

Mikal Bridges:

17 PPG, 53 3P% vs Pelicans

11 PPG, 22 3P% vs Mavs

Deandre Ayton:

21/10, 70 FG% vs Pelicans

16/8, 56 FG% vs Mavs pic.twitter.com/VmiyaY5t0B – 6:27 PM

Monty Williams said everyone’s gotta take ownership, and that includes himself. Said he should have taken CP3 out of the game at the end of the first half before the 4th foul. – 6:22 PM

Monty Williams on his message to the Suns: “Everybody’s gotta take ownership, and it starts with me.”

Mentioned making some bad decisions in regards to keeping Chris Paul on the floor with foul trouble, and as a team, needing to guard the ball – 6:21 PM

First time Suns have had 3 straight games of more than 15 turnovers since Christmas.

Mavericks defense was awful in Phoenix after a great series vs Jazz. Let’s see if Suns get their point god back in the desert… – 6:13 PM

Mavs win Game 4 to knot series. They took advantage of Chris Paul’s absence. Details here:

mavs.com/mavs-win-game-… – 6:10 PM

Chris Paul has manipulated more calls in his favor than any player over the last 20 years.

Were a few questionable? No doubt.

But he’s absolutely the last person who can gripe about these.

He knows EXACTLY how this goes.

This time he’s just on the wrong side for once. – 5:55 PM

Not a lot of sympathy for CP. The dribble in front of the guy is a cheap move, and the feel some contact and fall down going for a loose ball is also one he uses to great effect all the time. And he did grab Brunson’s arm and then pull back, not a smart play with 5 fouls. – 5:52 PM

#Suns trailed by as many as 17, Chris Paul has fouled out. but are only down six with 7:12 left in the game

Timeout #Mavs #NBAPlayoffs2022 – 5:48 PM

would pay money to find out what CP3 was saying to the crew as we went to commercial there – 5:47 PM

So Chris Paul is gone with six fouls and the Mavericks have no excuses. Just win this game, baby. They are up, but only 89-83 with 7:12 to play. – 5:46 PM

What a strange series for Chris Paul. At his best in Games 1 and 2 including that masterful 4th quarter. Followed by two stinkers in Dallas, his worst two playoff games with the Suns – 5:46 PM

Dwain Price @DwainPrice

Ayooo what CP3 do to get these calls tonight😂😂😂 – 5:43 PM

The 4 fouls against Chris Paul in the first half were the most in a first half in his career, but the Mavs have shot 17 FTs and the Suns 18 so far. @NBAonTNT @Phoenix Suns @Dallas Mavericks #NBAPlayoffs – 5:42 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

