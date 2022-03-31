Chris Paul laughs at Draymond Green after late turnover in Warriors’ loss

This content is not available due to your privacy preferences. Update your settings here to see it.

CP3 laughs at Draymond after late turnover in Warriors’ loss originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Opponents seem to be having a lot of fun at the expense of the Warriors in recent days and all-time villain Chris Paul was the latest to get in on the act.

Late in the Warriors’ 107-103 loss to the Phoenix Suns at Chase Center on Wednesday night, Draymond Green was called for traveling after getting caught in the air and coming down before making the pass.

Green wasn’t happy with the execution on the play and CP3 really, really enjoyed what he witnessed, letting out a wry laugh.

CP3’s laughter comes two days after the Memphis Grizzlies steamrolled a shorthanded Warriors team before talking smack after the win and trolling Golden State later in the night.

The Suns improve to an NBA-best 62-14 while the Warriors fall to 48-29. The loss drops Golden State into fourth place in the Western Conference standings. The Dallas Mavericks have the same record but own the season-series tiebreaker over the Warriors.

Aside from Jordan Poole scoring a season-high 38 points, not much went the Warriors’ way Wednesday night, and when CP3 is laughing at you, it’s a pretty bad night.