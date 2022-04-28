Chris Paul assessed retroactive flagrant-one foul for kick to Jose Alvarado

Chris Haynes: Phoenix Suns star Chris Paul has been assessed a Flagrant Foul 1 upon league review for his contact to New Orleans Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado.

Source: Twitter @ChrisBHaynes

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes

Phoenix Suns star Chris Paul has been assessed a Flagrant Foul 1 upon league review for his contact to New Orleans Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado. – 2:51 PM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

Chris Paul has been given a Flagrant Foul 1 for his flailing kick on Jose Alvarado in Game 5. – 2:51 PM

Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez

The Pelicans have relied heavily on their rookie class this season.

Trey Murphy, Herb Jones and Jose Alvarado all had their moments down the stretch.

Without them, New Orleans wouldn’t even been in this position.

espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 8:56 AM

Eric Koreen @ekoreen

Herb Jones and Jose Alvarado are so good that you have to wonder how one of them didn’t end up on the HEAT™ or the Raptors. – 6:53 PM

Brian Windhorst @WindhorstESPN

With Devin Booker out & Pelicans applying a high pressure strategy on Chris Paul, Mikal Bridges delivered an historic performance to get Suns a 3-2 lead: espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 9:52 AM

Justin Kubatko @jkubatko

Chris Paul last night:

✅ 22 PTS

✅ 11 AST

✅ 1 TOV

It’s the 12th time Paul has recorded at least 20p/10a with one or fewer turnovers in a playoff game.

Since the NBA began tracking individual turnovers in 1977-78, no other player has recorded more than eight such games. pic.twitter.com/uWnBUb0wGG – 9:11 AM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

With Devin Booker out, Chris Paul hasn’t had his postgame interview partner with him, but this Mikal Bridges and Deandre Ayton show is entertaining, too. #Suns #NBAPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/MZT2U5ulbX – 1:54 AM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

“I knew what it was.” Chris Paul on being more aggressive in Game 5 after an 4-point effort on 8 FGAs in Game 4. #Suns #NBAPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/FC8krzvPv1 – 1:51 AM

Story continues

Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer

Willie Green on Jose Alvarado: “He’s incredible. A fantastic defensive player. A fantastic player in general. He makes it tough on guys. He’s doing a pretty decent job on Chris (Paul), guarding him fullcourt.” – 1:29 AM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

“Without getting fined?”

Chris Paul when @Kellan Olson asked him about the technical foul he received in the fourth quarter.”

Paul said he looked at the scores table and said, “Come on.” and was given a tech.

“That’s ridiculous.” #Suns #Pelicans #NBAPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/JuA6ANeTTP – 1:21 AM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

“17 years.”

Chris Paul when asked about #Pelicans forcing him left. #Suns pic.twitter.com/MBCEMy8us2 – 1:15 AM

Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett

Still awake and watching @NBAonTNT and the guys give a shoutout to @elliotlperry!

Chuck compared Jose Alvarado to Perry and said Perry is “one of my favorite people in the world…gives maximum effort all the time…” pic.twitter.com/iRY1C8lG7q – 1:12 AM

James Boyd @RomeovilleKid

Suns should (will) win this series, but @YoungNBA do you think not having Book could come back to bite CP3? He’s looked gassed the last few games, and I just wonder about the amount of energy he’s expended in a first-round matchup. – 12:59 AM

Will Guillory @WillGuillory

Mikal Bridges played 47 minutes. Chris Paul played 39.

Series will probably be determined by how much those guys have left in the tank for Game 6. – 12:56 AM

StatMuse @statmuse

Chris Paul tonight:

22 PTS

6 REB

11 AST

8-18 FG

3 STL

He is the only player to have 10+ assists in every game this playoffs. pic.twitter.com/1yQhvqPFSs – 12:49 AM

Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA

Suns are gonna win, but CP is telling other people to bring the ball up so he doesn’t have to face Alvarado at the end of the game. – 12:38 AM

J. Michael Falgoust @ThisIsJMichael

Seriously, when it comes to snaking the dribble, manipulating the big in the drop and hitting that mid-range jumper while smashing you in the nads simultaneously, CP3 is like Steph Curry shooting 3s. He dont miss. He the 🐐 – 12:35 AM

Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA

Chris Paul is one of the best ball handlers ever and can barely bring the ball up the floor against an undrafted rookie. – 12:34 AM

Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard

Jose Alvarado doesn’t wear #15 because it’s the number on the shot clock that signifies an 8-second violation, but he … should just lie and change his story. pic.twitter.com/uFltQUrbeS – 12:32 AM

Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel

Suns fans don’t understand. Yelling at Jose Alvarado only increases his special powers. – 12:30 AM

Jeremy Woo @JeremyWoo

The thing about Jose Alvarado is he’s been doing pretty much the same stuff for most of his career. Even as someone who was a huge proponent of his last year, it’s still kind of batshit that most of it works at this level. Intangibles matter – 12:28 AM

J. Michael Falgoust @ThisIsJMichael

Teaching Chris Paul how to fight like a man had to be difficult pic.twitter.com/9Kz2GHDo5y – 12:28 AM

Ryan McDonough @McDNBA

Chris Paul should teach a class on shot fakes – 12:27 AM

Frank Madden @fmaddenNBA

Suns need to bring this guy back to help remind Chris Paul to get it over half court pic.twitter.com/rFTZ5lVpJX – 12:27 AM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Suns’ lead was down to 7 with 4 minutes to go. Enter Point God – 12:26 AM

Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel

Another 8-count forced by Jose Alvarado on Chris Paul.

Please let Jose guard CP3 every minute he’s on the floor from here on out. – 12:24 AM

StatMuse @statmuse

Chris Paul has two 8 second violations in back to back games.

Grand. Theft. Alvarado. pic.twitter.com/svX6mQU2FJ – 12:24 AM

Bill Simmons @BillSimmons

Jose Alvarado singlehandedly making the 8-second rule cool again, – 12:24 AM

Amin Elhassan @DarthAmin

Never in a million years could I imagine CP getting an eight second call in a playoff game, let alone it happening twice in the same series against the same on-ball defender. – 12:24 AM

Will Guillory @WillGuillory

Jose got an 8-second call on CP again! – 12:24 AM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Chris Paul back-to-back 8 second violations in the fourth quarter in the playoffs pic.twitter.com/xnoWa1JZI9 – 12:24 AM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Chris Paul draws tech after Alvarado forced an 8-second call.

Ingram missed technical FT. #Suns up eight with 4:39 left. – 12:24 AM

Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA

JOSE ALVARADO! – 12:24 AM

Christian Clark @cclark_13

Jose Alvarado forces Chris Paul into ANOTHER 8-second call. Then Paul gets a technical. Unbelievable. – 12:23 AM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Jose Alvarado forces an 8-second call and then Chris Paul gets hit with a technical foul. Why he didn’t just pass the ball to Mikal Bridges I don’t know, but Ingram misses the FT – 12:23 AM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

Jose Alvarado forces his second eight-second violation on Chris Paul of the series. Paul gets T’d up. Hard to believe. – 12:23 AM

Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel

Jose Alvarado is just amazing.

He should be receiving near starter minutes. – 12:22 AM

Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA

Guarding Chris Paul PnRs at the end of the game are hard under any circumstances, but I don’t know how you do it with JV. – 12:22 AM

Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer

Are you freaking kidding me Jose Alvarado – 12:22 AM

Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel

Man, Jose Alvarado continues to produce positives when he’s out there.

There’s no reason why he should still be splitting time with Devonte’ Graham moving forward. – 12:17 AM

Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer

Wow the Footprint Center really isn’t going to like Jose Alvarado if he keeps clawing the ball away from everyone – 12:17 AM

Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel

Chris Paul throwing arms, but it’s all good in the eyes of the referees — but Jose Alvarado gets his revenge by swiping Deandre Ayton. – 12:16 AM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

Five fouls on Payne. CP3 already at 28 minutes. Monty probably just has to ride with Payne and hope he doesn’t foul out in his last shift.

Dangerous point here. Bridges + reserves and it’s a 10-point game. – 11:51 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Suns’ lead is down to 10 after Cam Payne picks up his 5th foul with 3:27 to go in the 3rd. This is a crucial stretch while Chris Paul gets his rest, and the Suns aren’t doing well with it so far – 11:51 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Cam Payne checks in for Chris Paul at the 4:48 mark in the 3rd quarter. CP3’s already at 30 minutes for the game – 11:47 PM

John Hollinger @johnhollinger

Pretty clear nutkick by CP3 on Alvarado here. Wonder if the league office will have something to say about it tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/yYjc2RecQS – 11:36 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Good first half, but the Suns’ real test starts now. The Pelicans have outscored them 137-93 in third quarters this series. A strong 3Q helps put this one away early and spares Chris Paul from wearing himself out. Another bad one… – 11:28 PM

Will Guillory @WillGuillory

CP had 12 field goal attempts in the 1st half. His season-high this year is 19 FGAs.

Pels are gonna make him work much harder than he’s had to all year if he’s going to take over this series. – 11:18 PM

Will Guillory @WillGuillory

End of the 1st half: Suns 59, Pels 46

Ingram 13 pts & 3 assts

McCollum 12 pts

Alvarado 5 pts

Chris Paul (16 pts) has really picked up his aggression and its ignited the Suns. Pels have to do a better job of slowing the game down and sharing the ball. PHX shot 52%, Pels 40.5% – 11:16 PM

Christian Clark @cclark_13

You knew Chris Paul would come back strong. He’s got 16 points and 6 assists. Pels have to find some offense outside of Brandon Ingram (13 points) and CJ McCollum (12 points) in the second half. – 11:16 PM

Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel

Yeah, Jose picked up the foul there, but Chris Paul exerts so much effort on single possessions when Alvarado is on him. – 11:12 PM

Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA

CP starting to look worn down a little late in the 2nd here, as he’s had to play more mins than planned due to the Payne foul trouble. – 11:11 PM

Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer

I don’t blame refs for not calling/seeing this because it was split-second close, but Jose actually got CP on another 8-second violation pic.twitter.com/n5HrTuMuTr – 11:10 PM

John Hollinger @johnhollinger

lol Suns having their entire team set backcourt screens to get Alvarado off CP3 – 11:08 PM

Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez

Phoenix has TWO guys back to set screens on Alvarado when he’s picking CP up full court. – 11:08 PM

Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel

Jose Alvarado and CJ McCollum with back-to-back 3s. They were good smart looks. – 11:05 PM

Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez

The Footprint Center: Not fans of Jose Alvarado. – 10:57 PM

Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA

Not a great charge call on Ayton, but Suns just got the same crap with CP on CJ at the other end when he wasn’t in his path – 10:56 PM

Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel

Jose Alvarado looking so calm while staring at CP3 … – 10:52 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

Chris Paul’s series high for points in the first half was 7 and he’s already got 14 in 13 minutes tonight. – 10:50 PM

Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA

I’m not sure I’ve seen CP this aggressive attacking the rim since his Clippers days – 10:50 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Chris Paul already has 12 points on 5-of-7 shooting. Much more aggressive start from him – 10:48 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

Using CP3 in Book’s spot for some of these sets has been fun to watch – 10:47 PM

Haralabos Voulgaris @haralabob

CP3 hunting rip throughs when in the bonus is my jam. – 10:42 PM

John Hollinger @johnhollinger

Chris Paul rip move in the bonus. Drink! – 10:41 PM

Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel

Not a good last few minutes. Turnovers galore. And Cam Payne is cooking while CP3 is resting. Pelicans down 30-18 with a minute left in this first quarter. – 10:40 PM

Will Guillory @WillGuillory

Suns have been the more aggressive team early in this one. CP and Ayton are a combined 7-of-9 from the field.

Pels need to make things tougher for those two guys. – 10:35 PM

Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA

Atrocious charge call in favor of CP on CJ. Wasn’t remotely in his path. – 10:31 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

McCollum on CP3 is a choice – 10:21 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

#Suns same starting lineup:

Chris Paul

Cam Johnson

Deandre Ayton

Jae Crowder

Mikal Bridges – 9:34 PM

Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel

Ahead of the start of game 5, Herb Jones was slapped with Flagrant 1 foul from the previous contest for an altercation with Chris Paul.

Let’s just say that I’m not a fan. https://t.co/C8Ya6ATmVm pic.twitter.com/m5sk9wxjGE – 9:28 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

“Chris is going to be aggressive, plain and simple.” #Pelicans coach Willie Green on Chris Paul as #Suns #Pelicans tied 2-2 in best-of-7 series. Game 5 tonight in Phoenix. #NBAPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/4rChJduPzt – 9:25 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Willie Green was asked about what to expect from Chris Paul in Game 5 after the way Game 4 went: “Chris is going to be aggressive. Plain and simple.” – 8:32 PM

Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel

Media member asked in tonight’s pregame, Is Chris Paul fully healthy?

Monty Williams replied, “Yes.” – 8:23 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Is Chris Paul fully healthy?

Monty Williams: “Yes.” – 8:22 PM

Jordan Schultz @Schultz_Report

Don’t sleep on the #Suns — even without my guy Book. 🚫💤

Armed with the Point God, an elite defense and the wisdom of Monty Williams, Phoenix remains a bona fide contender! 🌵🏆

🎥: @TheGameDayNBA

pic.twitter.com/c9HrcOgnuQ – 6:47 PM

Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel

The Pelicans have outscored the Suns by 31 points and are averaging 121 points on 50.7% shooting since the first half of game one.

A game 5 upset seems within reach if New Orleans can prevent Chris Paul from going supernova. https://t.co/b2iAAcuLJZ pic.twitter.com/j4Ne7vszr1 – 12:14 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

Youngest vs oldest players from this playoffs. Which team would win?

Ant CP3

Moody Lowry

Kuminga Dragic

Pat Williams Iguodala

Barnes PJ Tucker pic.twitter.com/08S0thnP5W – 10:24 AM

Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane

Most important offseason of James Harden’s career came after the Portland series in 2014. He played USA Basketball and started an absurd 6 year run. He’s gotta re-dedicate himself this summer. Take a page out of the CP playbook – 10:27 PM

Jake Madison @NOLAJake

Locked On Pelicans is live! Pelicans win game 4!

🏀 Brandon Ingram wasn’t got to let the Pelicans lose

🏀 Rookies Jose Alvarado and Herb Jones rattle Chris Paul

🏀 Jonas Valanciunas dominates the paint

🎧 https://t.co/BETlDzBFEv

Watch on YouTube!

📺 https://t.co/4DBES9YyFq pic.twitter.com/yPy97wTII1 – 6:30 PM

Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer

None were #NBA lottery picks. One went undrafted. Another was a second-round selection. Either way, #Pelicans rookies Herbert Jones, Jose Alvarado and Trey Murphy III are making some of the league’s biggest playoff contributions among first-year pros: https://t.co/RptJHcQEyK pic.twitter.com/k1IYyhrk9Z – 4:44 PM

Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin

My dispatch from last night, when The Point God was unraveled by two rookies.

Chris Paul is usually the irritant. But on Sunday, he was the annoyed.

foxsports.com/stories/nba/su… – 4:34 PM

Damichael Cole @DamichaelC

Draymond Green said Ja Morant has one of the highest IQs in the NBA with the likes of LeBron James and Chris Paul. Tee Morant noticed Ja’s high IQ when he was 7 years old. I wrote about the battle between Morant’s mind and Minnesota’s defense.

Story: commercialappeal.com/story/sports/n… – 4:15 PM

Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez

Naji Marshall’s new Twitter account (@marshall_naji8) follows two people.

The league itself… and Jose Alvarado. pic.twitter.com/ujD4f9kpjx – 3:52 PM

Jake Madison @NOLAJake

Locked On Pelicans is live! Pelicans win game 4!

🏀 Brandon Ingram wasn’t got to let the Pelicans lose

🏀 Rookies Jose Alvarado and Herb Jones rattle Chris Paul

🏀 Jonas Valanciunas dominates the paint

🎧 https://t.co/BETlDzBFEv

Watch on YouTube!

📺 https://t.co/4DBES9YyFq pic.twitter.com/baDnKWNiT5 – 3:30 PM

More on this storyline

Austin Krell: When asked for comment on Joel Embiid’s being fined for complaining about officiating, Doc Rivers joked: “Joel Embiid got fined? Wow…dammit.” When the fact that Nick Nurse was not fined for his comments was brought up, Rivers declined comment and said, “Does that sound fair?” -via Twitter @NBAKrell / April 25, 2022

Dane Moore: Patrick Beverley on Taylor Jenkins’ comments about the officiating in Game 4: “I seen the interview with coach Jenkins about the referees. Very interesting there… Coming from a young coach, that’s just something that you don’t do.” Full quote… -via Twitter @DaneMooreNBA / April 25, 2022

JD Shaw: Sixers center Joel Embiid has also been fined $15,000 for public criticism of the officiating, the NBA announced. -via Twitter @JShawNBA / April 25, 2022