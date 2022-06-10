Chris Okey, Louisville Bats catcher, finds out he’s MLB-bound, joining Reds

Cincinnati Reds catcher Chris Okey (72) hits a home run during a spring training game against the San Francisco Giants, Sunday, March 20, 2022, at Goodyear Ballpark in Goodyear, Ariz.

When the Cincinnati Reds placed catcher Tyler Stephenson on the 10-day injured list with a broken right thumb, they selected the contract of catcher Chris Okey from Triple-A Louisville.

Last week, Okey hit for the cycle and drove in five runs in Louisville’s 11-3 win. It was the seventh cycle in Bats history.

The Bats shared video Friday morning via Twitter of Okey, a second-round pick of the Reds in 2016, learning that he’s joining the big-league Reds in St. Louis:

From the Reds via Twitter:

Okey is not in the starting lineup for Friday’s series opener against the Cardinals:

When he plays, Okey will be the eighth Reds player to make his Major League Baseball debut this season, according to the team, as well as the 13th rookie to appear in a game and the 46th player overall.

From Bobby Nightengale via Twitter:

Stephenson appeared earlier this week on “The Chris Rose Rotation,” discussing a number of topics – including seeing the Bengals play with teammate Jonathan India in Super Bowl 56 in Los Angeles – with the Miami University graduate on the Jomboy Media show.

