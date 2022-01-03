Chris Noth’s Final Episode Provides Satisfactory Conclusion For His William Bishop – The Hamden Journal

Chris Noth made his final appearance on the CBS drama The Equilizer on Sunday night’s episode titled, “Separated,” a source confirmed to The Hamden Journal.

It was announced Noth was fired from the Queen Latifah-led series on Dec. 20 amid multiple accusations of sexual assault were made against the Sex and the City and Law Order alum. He has denied the allegations.

Chris Noth as William Bishop

Michael Greenberg/CBS



In last night’s episode, his character William Bishop pulled a hail mary move to save a colleague who was ready to take the fall for his involvement with Bishop and Latifah’s Robyn McCall’s top-secret dealings. The jailbird was Harry Keshegian (Adam Goldberg), a hacker extraordinaire who was arrested by the FBI for breaching the CIA’s confidential files.

“Bish, he got caught because of us and he kept both of our names out of it,” Robyn, a former CIA operative turned vigilante, tells her old friend. “He didn’t even tell them about me. We gotta make this right.”

The fact that Harry previously faked his own death, with Robyn’s help, made freeing Harry all the more complicated.

Bishop—who is a former CIA director—headed to the Pentagon in a last-ditch effort to save Harry from an eternal prison sentence. There he met with General Henry Ryland (Peter Jay Fernandez), whom he asked to recruit Harry for their cyber intelligence team. Bishop is surprised to learn that Ryland had already made that offer to Harry, which he declined.

Adam Goldberg as Harry Keshegian

Michael Greenberg/CBS



“You’re not offering me freedom. You just want to put me in another cage to do your bidding, no matter how corrupt,” Harry says in a video played back for Bishop. “I’m not going to trade my soul to become a mindless instrument of the state. I would rather rot in here.”

Bishop can’t help but laugh at what he just saw but he wasn’t really surprised.

“You really want to help a guy who won’t help himself?” Ryland asks Bishop. “You should be grateful we’re not asking who gave him help all these years. My advice: drop it. Because at this point, only an act of the Almighty Himself can help him.”

The hand he needed may not have come from such a celestial place but Bishop still had friends in high places he could reach out to in a last-ditch effort. But choosing to go that route would require some convincing.

Unbeknownst to Harry’s wife Melody (Liza Lapira), Bishop was quietly eavesdropping during her emotional reunion with her spouse at the prison as all seemed hopeless. Harry professed his undying love as Mel swore she’d never give on him.

Their reunion was just the push Bishop needed to make that final call to a mysterious ally.

As Robyn helps to reunite a woman who was separated from her child at the border and heads back to headquarters, she arrives to find a shocked Mel.

“Rob, they’re releasing him,” Mel exclaimed while visibly shook. Robyn quickly pondered, “How is that possible?”

Bishop’s hail mary was a connection to the president, who personally saw to Harry’s release.

“So I heard it was the president who intervened. Bish, you didn’t? You made the call? Your golden ticket?” Robyn asks her old friend. He replied, “My one and only get out of jail free card.”

Robyn questions him, “And you did it for Harry?” But Bishop corrects her, “I did that for you.”

The two share a sweet moment interrupted by Harry’s revelation that Harry is never to touch a computer again. Something that Robyn isn’t too sure the hacker will be able to comply with.

The tender moment between the pair ends in a glance and a giggle as Blessing Offor’s “Brighter Days” closes out the episode.

It is as yet unknown how the show will address his departure, but after Bishop reconnected with his secret son in the prior episode, “When Worlds Collide,” it would be easy to send him off into the sunset without much effort.

CBS did not respond to The Hamden Journal’s request for comment regarding how the show will write off the character.