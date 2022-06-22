Chris Noth publicly supports wife Tara Wilson’s project in the wake of sexual assault scandal: ‘So proud’

Chris Noth, pictured in 2019, is publicly supporting wife Tara Wilson’s new project. His sexual assault scandal last year rocked their marriage. (Photo: Paul Archuleta/Getty Images)

Chris Noth is publicly supporting wife Tara Wilson.

While their relationship status was unclear after he was accused of sexual assault by four women late last year, Noth touted her new play.

The Sex and the City and And Just Like That… actor, 67, posed for a photo with the couple’s 14-year-old son Orion alongside a poster for B.R.O.K.E.N Code B.I.R.D Switching, a play written by Wilson, at Berkshire Theatre Group’s Unicorn Theatre in Stockbridge, Mass. He wrote on Instagram that he and his son “are so proud” of Wilson’s play opening.

In a story, he wrote that “the family is over the moon.”

(Screenshot: Chris Noth via Instagram)

The play is about an attorney who takes a pro bono case representing a Black teen accused of murder.

In December, two women accused Noth of sexual assault in 2004 and 2015. Soon after, two other women came forward with claims from 2002 and 2010. Noth, who has been married to Wilson since 2012, also sharing 2-year-old son Keats, vehemently denied the past allegations, calling them “categorically false.”

In the aftermath of the allegations, Noth was fired from The Equalizer. He was also removed from the And Just Like That… finale, with his TV wife Sarah Jessica Parker saying she hadn’t spoken to him since the allegations surfaced. Noth was also set to sell his tequila company in a $12 million deal that fell through.

There has been much speculation about his marital status amid the claims. Wilson was hounded by photographers, taking photos of her crying in her car after the allegations surfaced and without her wedding ring. Tabloid sources reported the marriage was “hanging by a thread.”

In late February, Noth returned to social media. He’s posted a few photos of his sons but has yet to mention Wilson — until now.