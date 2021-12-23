Chris Noth Now Also Accused Of 2002 Sexual Assault; SATC Stars Urged To Do More – The Hamden Journal

Chris Noth has today been accused of another sexual assault.

In a virtual press conference hosted by Gloria Allred, singer Lisa Gentile alleges that the Sex and the City star violently laid hands on her in “early 2002” at her New York City apartment. This is the fifth accusation again Noth made over the last two weeks.

Noth “forcibly” turned on self described “acquaintance” Gentile in her kitchen with kisses and he was “slobbering all over.” With Noth moving up and inside her shirt, Gentile says “I kept pushing his hands down, while he was pushing his hands up.” As her roommates slept nearby, Gentile yelled “No, I don’t want this” and pushed Noth away, to be “a tease and bitch.”

Noth supposedly stormed out right after that.

Gentile went on to say she told one of her roommates about what happened. Having known Noth for around four years after meeting him at NYC’s Da Marino restaurant, the next day saw the actor telephoning the singer on a roommate’s landline. He warned me “that if I ever told a soul he would ruin my career,” Gentile declared of that brief conversation. (See Gentile’s full statement below)

Dumped by A3 Artists Agency last week and pink slipped from CBS’ The Equalizer in the aftermath of the first accusations against Noth made public from two woman on December 16, Noth has called the decades old claims “categorically false.” Reps for the Mr. Big actor did not respond to request for comment on today’s allegations.

Ex-Law & Order star Noth’s recently retained Lavely & Singer lawyers may have been quiet today, but Allred had a lot to say about Noth and legislation that could dramatically change the way rape and other sex crimes are handled in the Empire State

Pushing for the passage of New York’s statute of limitations busting Adult Survivors Act, Allred told the virtually assembled media that Gentile had several interactions with Noth after the alleged 2002 attack, but she has not spoken to the actor in “a long time.”

“It is too late for her to file a lawsuit and a jury to hear her testimony against Chris Noth, Allred added on Thursday, using Gentile’s case and her lack of legal options as a wedge for legislative action on Adult Survivors Act. The advocating attorney jumped on a December 20 statement of SATC and sequel And Just Like That… stars that they are “deeply saddened” over the claims against Noth and “support the women who have come forward” to urge Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis to do more.

“We urge Sarah, Cynthia and Kristin to take action to speak out in support of the Adult Survivors Act,” Allred said in her very public platform. “We also urge Chris Noth to speak out in support of New York’s Adult Survivors Act,” the lawyer went on to say with the logic that such years old cases can be “resolved in a court of law, not court of public opinion.”

Last in front of the Hollywood press on November 17 in her role as the representative for former Rust script supervisor Mamie Mitchell and the lawsuit filed over the fatal October 21 shooting of Rust cinematographer Halyna Hutchinson by Alec Baldwin, Allred declared that both she and Gentile would testify in front of New York elected officials for passage of teh ASA if allowed.

While Noth’s Mr. Big character died of a a Peleton workout induced heart attack in the first episode of And Just Like That.., his presence remains a big part of the Michael Patrick King executive produced revival, for now.



Read Lisa Gentile’s full statement about Chris Noth here:

I first met Chris Noth when I began frequenting DaMarino Restaurant in New York City in 1998. He was a regular there and good friends with the owner Pasquale Marino.

I would often see Chris dining and hanging out when I would visit DaMarino with friends and family.

Eventually Chris and I started conversing and we became acquaintances. We’d chat mostly about music and show business and the neighborhood.

Then on a Saturday night in early 2002 we were all hanging out at DaMarino. Around midnight I was getting ready to leave. Chris offered me a ride home and I said okay. When we arrived at my apartment, he asked me if he could come up. I told him I had nothing to offer him to drink and he said that’s okay, and that he just wanted to see where I lived. He came upstairs. We entered and I went to the kitchen. He wanted to see the rest of the apartment, but I didn’t show him because my roommate was sleeping. He used the restroom. I found some old, boxed wine. and poured him a glass.

He started kissing me almost right away. Then he leaned against the kitchen countertop and forcibly pulled me against him; he was slobbering all over me. I quickly became uncomfortable. Then he became more aggressive and put both hands on my breasts and began squeezing them very hard over my shirt. He quickly went under my shirt and began squeezing them even harder over my bra with his fingers grabbing the exposed skin not covered by my bra. Then he tried to push my bra up with both of his hands. I grabbed his hands with my hands and tried to stop him. I kept pushing his hands down while he was pushing mine up. I was trying to get him to stop. He then forced my hands to pull up his shirt exposing his belly and then even harder pushed my hands down towards his penis. I finally managed to push him away and get out of his grasp and yelled, “no, I don’t want this”. He became extremely angry and started screaming calling me a “tease” and a “bitch”. He stormed out of my apartment.

After he left, I woke my roommate and best friend and told her what happened. She clearly remembers this.

The next morning Chris Noth called me and my roommates’ landline that was not in my name. He warned me that if I ever told a soul about what happened, he would ruin my career and I would never sing again and that he would blacklist me in the business.

He hung up on me. I immediately called my mother and father crying.

I was afraid to come forward because of Mr. Noth’s power and his threats to ruin my career. I am speaking out now in support of the other four women who have courageously come forward before me. I feel that we should have our day in Court to seek to hold Mr. Noth accountable for what he did.

I am also speaking out to insure the rights of of my nieces, goddaughter and future victims of sexual harassment and assault.