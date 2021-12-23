Chris Noth makes first public comments amid assault scandal

Chris Noth was pictured for the first time since he was accused of sexual assault. The Sex and the City star, 67, spoke to a paparazzo while walking near his home in Massachusetts on Wednesday and maintained his innocence.

In a video posted by The Daily Mail, the photographer suggested Noth is “innocent until proven guilty.”

“Well yeah, but you know, that’s the way it is,” Noth replied.

“You have my statement right?” he added. “My statement’s out, I rest by my statement. I’ll now let the chips fall where they may. My statement is my statement, that’s all I can give.”

Two women accused Noth of rape in an article published by The Hollywood Reporter on Dec. 16. The actor said the separate incidents, one in 2004 and another in 2015, were consensual in his statement.

“The accusations against me made by individuals I met years, even decades, ago are categorically false. These stories could’ve been from 30 years ago or 30 days ago — no always means no — that is a line I did not cross,” Noth told Yahoo Entertainment. The encounters were consensual. It’s difficult not to question the timing of these stories coming out. I don’t know for certain why they are surfacing now, but I do know this: I did not assault these women.”

A third woman came forward accusing Noth of sexual assault in 2010. A rep for the actor stated he “has no knowledge of who this individual is” and “would never cross that line.” Actress Zoe Lister-Jones, who worked at Noth’s former NYC nightclub and later appeared in a 2005 episode of Law & Order: Criminal Intent with him, claimed the actor exhibited “sexually inappropriate” behavior and called him a “predator.”

Noth’s wife of nine years, Tara Wilson, has been photographed in California amid the scandal with the couple’s kids. The pair, who have been together since 2001, share sons Orion, 13, and Keats, 18 months. The actor told The Daily Mail he “hopes” to spend the holidays with his family.

