Chris Noth Fired From ‘The Equalizer’ After Sexual Assault Allegations – The Hamden Journal

Chris Noth is off The Equalizer.

The series regular has been fired from the CBS drama after sexual assault allegations against the actor.

Noth played William Bishop on the Queen Latifah-fronted drama, which is produced by Universal Television in association with CBS Television Studios.

“Chris Noth will no longer film additional episodes of The Equalizer, effective immediately,” Universal Television and CBS said in a short statement.

It’s understood that Noth will be seen in one original upcoming episode of the drama series, which has aired seven episodes of its second season and is currently on hiatus, as well as future repeats of episodes that have already aired.

It comes after two women detailed allegations of sexual assault – a decade apart – against the Sex and the City actor in a story in THR. The two woman accused Noth of Rape in LA in 2004 and New York City in 2015.

Law & Order actor Zoe Lister-Jones also accused Noth of sexually inappropriate behavior just hours after the claims.

He has subsequently been dropped by his agency – A3 Artists Agency – and had an ad that he shot for Peleton pulled.

Noth recently reprised his SATC role as Mr. Big in the HBO Max followup …And Just Like That, although he did suffer a fatal heart attack in the opening episode of the series.

Noth, who has hired Lavely & Singer attorney Andrew Brettler to represent him, has called the incidents “consensual” and added “the accusations against me made by individuals I met years, even decades, ago are categorically false”.