Chris Martin Says Coldplay Will Release Their Final Music in 2025

It looks to be the end of an era for Coldplay in the next few years.

Chris Martin, the band’s frontman, revealed in the teaser for an upcoming interview with Jo Whiley on BBC Radio 2 that the group’s intention is to wrap up making new music by 2025.

“Well I know I can tell you, our last proper record will come out in 2025 and after that I think we will only tour,” the 44-year-old said during the interview, which drops in full on Thursday.

“Maybe we’ll do some collaborative things, but the Coldplay catalog, as it were, finishes then,” he added.

The band’s first album Parachutes dropped in 2000, making them instant stars thanks to hit single “Yellow.”

In the interim, Coldplay has enjoyed a stellar career with multiple platinum-selling albums, racking up 30 Grammy nominations and seven statuettes in the process.

Most recently, the group released their ninth studio album Music of the Spheres in October, which features collaborations with Selena Gomez, We Are King, Jacob Collier and BTS.

Coldplay and BTS have performed their track “My Universe” at the American Music Awards in November and live on The Voice earlier this month, with the K-pop boyband sensation appearing via hologram.

Next year, Coldplay is scheduled to go on an international tour in support of Music of the Spheres. It’ll mark the band’s first time touring since their A Head Full of Dreams Tour in 2016 and 2017.