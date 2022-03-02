Chris Hemsworth To Play Lead Villain in ‘Mad Max: Fury Road’ Prequel ‘Furiosa’

Chris Hemsworth is set to play the villain lead in the upcoming Mad Max: Fury Road prequel Furiosa.

While production is still underway for the film, the Australian action-star will acting opposite of Anya Taylor-Joy’s Furiosa. The role is different from his previous features where Hemsworth often plays the heroic figure. The film is based off of Kyle Buchanan’s novel, Blood, Sweat & Chrome: The Wilde and True Story of Mad Max: Fury Road and will be adapted by producer P.J. Voeten. Voeten shared how he came about casting Hemsworth in a recent podcast,

“George saw Chris [Hemsworth] initially as a courtesy and then fell in love with the idea. He’s going to play totally against type, the lead baddie. Unfortunately, we’ve got to find all of our other characters that aren’t around anymore: a new Immortan, a new Bullet Farmer, and a few others.”

The quote hints that Hemsworth will play a villain unlike one of the characters listed. It also teases fans that some of the original Fury Road characters will be back in the prequel. Furiosa hits theaters on May 24, 2024

