Chris Hemsworth says Kristen Stewart was immediately apologetic when she accidentally punched him in the face while filming ‘Snow White and the Huntsman’

Chris Hemsworth and Kristen Stewart starred in “Snow White and the Huntsman.”Alastair Grant/AP; Universal Pictures

Chris Hemsworth said that “Snow White and the Huntsman” costar Kristen Stewart apologized immediately after accidentally punching him in the face while filming a scene for the 2012 movie.

“I was more upset she didn’t continue on through the take,” Hemsworth said while discussing his acting career in a new video for GQ.

He continued: “She kind of hit me and immediately went, ‘Oh my god! I’m so sorry.’ I was like ‘That would’ve been the perfect, most truthful take we had.’ I think she was more upset than I was.”

Hemsworth and Stewart starred as the titular characters in the film, which was a darker take on the classic German fairy tale about Snow White. Hemsworth’s huntsman character helped Snow White escape Ravenna (Charlize Theron), a sorceress and evil stepmother of the protagonist.

The two actors previously spoke about Stewart’s punch while promoting the film.

During an appearance on “The Tonight Show With Jay Leno,” Stewart recalled making “such a sound” when her hand made contact with Hemsworth’s face.

“I mean, it literally spun him right around,” she said. “It was crazy.”

The “Twilight” alum said that she was supposed to slightly miss his face while filming, but she “basically knocked him right out of his close-up.”

“I mean, I’m not proud, though, she said. “Instantly tears sprung to my eyes. I’m like, ‘Are you OK?'”

Chris Hemsworth and Kristen Stewart in “Snow White and the Huntsman.”Universal Pictures

In another interview with Moviephone’s “Unscripted,” Hemsworth said that with each take, he “could feel her knuckles getting closer and closer to the end of my nose.”

“It skimmed my nose and I thought, ‘This is going to hurt,” he added.

“He was really intimidated because he didn’t say anything to me,” Stewart said.

“I was just in the zone, I guess,” Hemsworth replied. “It was a right hook to the side of my nose. I was like, ‘Is it bad?’ And everyone [gasped]. I thought it broke, for sure. Rivers of blood.”

