Chris Harrison Launches ‘The Most Dramatic Podcast Ever’ – The Hamden Journal

Chris Harrison is ready to talk — on his own podcast. The former host of The Bachelor franchise will launch The Most Dramatic Podcast Ever…With Chris Harrison on January 9, 2023.

You can hear the trailer here.

Here’s the logline for his new gig: “For decades, Chris Harrison was the voice of all things love and relationships. From fantasy suites to dumpster fires, he’s seen it all and now he’s bringing it to you with The Most Dramatic Podcast Ever…With Chris Harrison. Fans can expect to hear Chris open up like never before. Using his unparalleled expertise, he will dig into all things relationships every week. Fans will no longer just be going along for the ride, they’ll be up close and personal with Chris as he navigates through dating, marriage, love, loss, and more. For the first time ever, Chris will discuss everything, and there’s no telling what he will have to say.”

Harrison left the Bachelor franchise in 2021 after he showed “compassion” to Bachelor contestant Rachael Kirkconnell over 2018 photos that showed her participating in a plantation-themed fraternity formal in the south.

The Most Dramatic Podcast Ever…With Chris Harrison is distributed by iHeartPodcasts and available on the iHeartRadio app and anywhere podcasts are heard.