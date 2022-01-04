Chris Evans to Play Gene Kelly In New Movie From Rian Johnson – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: The new year has only just begun and another high-profile project has hit the market as We are hearing Chris Evans is rumored to play Gene Kelly in an untitled film, which is based on an original idea conceived by Evans. The film is about a 12 year old boy who works on the MGM Lot in 1952 and begins to create an imagined friendship with the legendary movie star Gene Kelly while working on his next film.

No studio is attached at this time.

In addition to starring in the film, Evans will also produce the project alongside Mark Kassen. Rian Johnson’s and Ram Bergman’s T-Street Productions is set to produce the project, alongside three-time Academy Award nominee John Logan, who will write the script and produce it as well. The film marks a reunion for Johnson, Bergman and Evans, who all worked together on the smash hit Knives Out.