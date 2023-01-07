Chris Evans shares video with girlfriend Alba Baptista

Chris Evans shares videos of him and his girlfriend Alba Baptista on Instagram. (Photo: Mike Windle/Getty Images)

Chris Evans is giving fans a glimpse at his personal life.

On Jan. 6, the 41 year old shared an Instagram Story he captioned “a look back at 2022.” The story is full of clips of Evans and his new girlfriend, Alba Baptista, scaring each other.

The video begins with Evans sorting laundry but turning around in shock while the 25 year old laughs behind him. The compilation continues with tons of adorable jump-scares between the two love birds at home, at a hotel and leaving a gym.

Fans are flipping out over the adorable post, which was re-posted on Twitter by PopCrave.

“Chris Evans’ story with his gf is so cute and wholesome I’m so happy for them,” wrote a Twitter user.

“Chris Evans and HIS GF? Crying,” tweeted another.

“Just found out Chris Evans has a gf… please respect my privacy as I grieve these next few days. Thank you,” another fan wrote.

Baptista is a Portuguese actress, best-known for the TV series, Warrior Nun. US Weekly reported that the couple has been linked since 2021, when the actress followed The Gray Man actor and some of his family on Instagram.

In Oct. 2022, fans noticed that Evans posted the same jack-o-lanterns to his Instagram that Alba’s mother has been using as her social media profile photo.

Evans, who was named People’s “Sexiest Man Alive” for 2022, has been previously romantically linked to Jenny Slate, Minka Kelly and Jana Kramer.

In 2022, Kramer gave her thoughts about People’s newly crowned Sexiest Man Alive and spoke about briefly dating the future superhero.

“He wasn’t Captain America yet, but he was a heartthrob cutie,” Kramer said, laughing. “I can’t remember how many dates it was, I just remember the last date.”

Evans previously shared that he wants to settle down.

“That’s absolutely something I want,” he told People in November. “Wife, kids, building a family. When you read about most of the best artists, whether it’s actors, painters, writers, most of them [admit] it wasn’t the work they made [that they are most proud of], it was about the relationships, the families they created, the love they found, the love they shared. So it’s also something through my long 41 years that also rings true. Those things are the most important. I love the idea of tradition and ceremony, I had a lot of that in my life so the idea of creating that, I can’t think of anything better.”