Chris Evans Says He Finds ‘SNL’ “Terrifying” & Has “Avoided Hosting” The Show For Years – The Hamden Journal

Chris Evans is opening up about why he’s avoided guest-hosting Saturday Night Live as he reveals he finds the gig “terrifying.”

The Captain America star made the comments as his Ghosted co-star Ana de Armas is set to take hosting duties on April 15.

“A cameo, I can handle. I’ve avoided hosting SNL like the plague for years now just because I’m so scared. It’s terrifying to me,” he told ET Canada while promoting the aforementioned Apple film. “I can’t believe Ana is doing it.”

Evans continued, “It would just be one of those things that every single night I would wake up in a cold sweat. A cameo sounds great, that’s perfect. In and out, a little pop, get your toes wet, but hosting, I tip my hat to [Ana]. She’s going to be amazing but it would provide a lot of sleepless nights for me.”

De Armas will be hosting the NBC sketch show with Karol G as the musical guest.

Later on in the interview, Evans also said that he didn’t consider himself a funny person.

“I’m not a funny person. Maybe I only feel that because I have very, very funny friends who once told me I’m not a funny person,” he said. “I just know how I would feel… it would just be an everyday anxiety, constant regret. Why did I do this? I could have been comfortable at my house, in my bed, not worrying about this.”