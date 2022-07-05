Chris Evans Joins Emily Blunt In Netflix Feature ‘Pain Hustlers’ – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Chris Evans is in final negotiations to join Netflix’s Pain Hustlers opposite Emily Blunt.

The Hamden Journal first told you about the project out of Cannes where the streamer landed global rights for the David Yates-directed, Wells Tower written feature for $50M. Netflix had no comment on Evans potentially joining the film.

Pic centers on Liza Drake (Blunt), a high-school dropout dreaming of a better life for her and her young daughter, who lands a job with a failing pharmaceutical start-up in a yellowing strip mall in Central Florida. Liza’s charm, guts and drive catapult the company and her into the high life, where she soon finds herself at the center of a criminal conspiracy with deadly consequences. Production is expected to begin in late August Pain Hustlers has been billed as being tonally similar to The Big Short, American Hustle and The Wolf of Wall Street.

Lawrence Grey is producing Pain Hustlers under his Grey Matter Productions banner, alongside Yates and Yvonne Walcott Yates’ Wychwood Pictures. Lewis Taylor and Ben Everard are EPs with Cyrus Mojibi, Patrick Wade, Lawrence Kao and Lloyd Everard serving as co-producers.

Evans is reteaming with the Russo Brothers after his streak with them on the Avengers and Captain America Marvel movies for Netflix’s The Gray Man opposite Ryan Gosling. He recently wrapped production on the Dexter Fletcher directed Ghosted for Apple.

Evans is represented by 3 arts, CAA and Attorney Jason Sloane.