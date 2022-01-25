Chris Evans Joins Dwayne Johnson in ‘Red One’ for Amazon Studios

Chris Evans is set to star opposite Dwayne Johnson in the holiday event film Red One for Amazon Studios.

Jake Kasdan will direct the film and also produce via his production company, The Detective Agency, alongside Melvin Mar and co-producer Sky Salem Robinson. The film will reunite Kasdan, Dwayne Johnson and Seven Bucks Productions after their collaboration on Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle and Jumanji: The Next Level; those two films have earned a combined $1.7 billion at the worldwide box office.

Plot details on Red One were not available, but the movie, with a script penned by Chris Morgan, is based on an original story from Hiram Garcia, president of production at Seven Bucks. The film, which Amazon Studios outbid other suitors for, is billed as an action-adventure comedy that imagines a new universe for the holiday genre. Hiram Garcia, Dany Garcia, Johnson and Morgan will share producer credits.

Evans will next be seen in the Russo brothers’ The Gray Man for Netflix and is voicing the role of Buzz Lightyear in Lightyear for Pixar. He is also developing an untitled Gene Kelly project, which he will star in and produce, and is set to star in the upcoming Apple feature Ghosted.

Evans is represented by 3 Arts, CAA and Narrative. Johnson, Dany Garcia, Hiram Garcia and Seven Bucks Productions are represented by WME. Mar is represented by WME. Kasdan is represented by WME, and Morgan by ICM.

