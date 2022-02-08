Chris Evans Goes to Infinity and Beyond in Pixar’s ‘Lightyear’ Trailer

Disney and Pixar have released a new trailer for “Lightyear,” the origin story of “Toy Story’s” beloved Buzz Lightyear.

The film introduces the “real-life” (or human) space ranger that inspired the toy line seen in the Pixar franchise. The animated sci-fi feature, which stars Chris Evans as the voice of Buzz, is set to come to theaters June 17.

“Animated movie[s] were an enormous part of my childhood. They were my escape. My adventures. My dreams,” Evans wrote in an October tweet following the release of a teaser for the film. “They were my first window into the magic of storytelling and performing… ‘Thank you’ doesn’t even come close.”

In the trailer, Buzz blasts off into space after being marooned on a remote planet. The test flight eventually lands him on alien worlds where he’s pursued by legions of robots and unknown creatures. He’s joined by fellow space rangers and a talking cat toy named Socks.

Evans picks up the intergalactic baton from Tim Allen, who voiced the iconic plastic astronaut alongside Tom Hanks (who stepped into the boots of the beloved Woody), in the “Toy Story” franchise, spanning four movies, from the first hit film in 1995 to “Toy Story 4” in 2019. “Lightyear” will mark the franchise’s first feature length spin-off film for one of the talking toy characters — although Woody, Bo Peep, Rex and more have been seen in multiple “Toy Story” shorts over the years, from “Lamp Life” (2020) to “Partysaurus Rex” (2012).

“Lightyear” was first announced in 2020 at the annual Disney Investor Day. The film is directed by Angus MacLane and produced by Galyn Susman. Writers include Peter Docter, Andrew Stanton, Joe Ranft and John Lasseter.

