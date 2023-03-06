Chris Evans Flies to London for Ana de Armas in Romantic Spy Thriller

Apple TV+ dropped the trailer for the upcoming rom-com turned thriller “Ghosted,” which stars Chris Evans and Ana de Armas.

The trailer shows Evans’ character Cole certain that Sadie (de Armas) is not just “ghosting” him, or ignoring his texts, after one date. Convinced they are meant to be together, he travels to London in what he hopes to be a romantic gesture, only to discover Sadie is not the person he thought, and is actually part of the CIA. What ensues is a spy-thriller where “action speaks louder than words.”

De Armas joins the film after her recent Oscar nomination for “Blonde.” Her credits also include “Deep Water,” “Blade Runner 2049” and “No Time to Die.” Evans has played Captain America in several Marvel Cinematic Universe films, as well as performed in “Before We Go,” “Gifted” and “Playing It Cool.” Evans and de Armas previously acted together in “Knives Out” and “The Gray Man.”

Also featured in the “Ghosted” cast are Amy Sedaris, Adrien Brody, Tim Blake Nelson, Tate Donovan, Marwan Kenzari, Lizzie Broadway, Mustafa Shakir, Mike Moh, Fahim Fazli, Marisol Correa, Gina Jun, Victoria Kelleher, Sasha Go, Bailey MB, Daniel Eghan and Scott Vogel.

Actor, producer and director Dexter Fletcher directed the film, with his directing credits including “Rocketman,” “The Offer,” “Eddie the Eagle” and “Sunshine on Leith.” Chris McKenna, Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick penned the screenplay, with Evans, Reese, Wernick, Jules Daly, David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Don Granger producing it.

“Ghosted” will premiere in April on Apple TV+ on April 21. Check out the trailer below.

