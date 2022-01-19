Chris Daughtry Stepdaughter Hannah Cause Of Death Revealed By Family – The Hamden Journal

UPDATE: Hannah Price, daughter of rock musician Chri Daughtry, died by suicide, her family said in a statement reported by People magazine.

Price, 25, was under the influence of narcotics on Nov. 12 at her home in Fentress County, Tennessee. the family said. .

“Our beloved Daughter Hannah Price passed away on November 12th, 2021,” the statement read. “Much speculation has been made since that date, and after a full investigation by law enforcement, we are now able to speak in further detail.”

Price struggled with mental illness “from a young age,” and “was in and out of therapy and treatment centers” over the years.

“As Hannah got older, she struggled to find her footing and began using drugs and often found herself in abusive relationships,” the statement read. “Just months after losing her biological father to suicide, Hannah was the victim of a crime and was shot in the face. We did everything we could to support her and get her the help she needed to recover from these tragedies and get her life back on track. We had just recently made plans with Hannah for her to seek further treatment and move closer to the family.”

EARLIER: Chris Daughtry took to Instagram earlier today to address the “devastating loss” of his 25-year-old stepdaughter Hannah, whose cause of death has not yet been disclosed.

“I am still processing the last 24 hours. I am absolutely devastated and heartbroken,” said the Daughtry frontman and former American Idol finalist. “I just recently lost my mother to cancer but I was blessed with the chance to say goodbye and I was processing it privately. We never got to say goodbye to our precious Hannah and it’s another huge hit to our family.”

Daughtry thanked friends and fans alike for their “kind words and condolences,” adding that they “are truly felt and appreciated.

“I am now taking time be present with my family as we attempt to heal from this devastating loss,” he said in closing. “Hannah, I love you. I miss you. I wish I could hold you. This hurts so deeply.”

Also speaking out today was Daughtry’s wife, Deanna, who noted that the family is “awaiting the autopsy results to determine how Hannah sustained the injuries that caused her death.

“My first born. I love you endlessly Hannah,” Deanna Daughtry wrote on Instagram. “Our family would like to thank you all for the outpouring of love as we grieve the loss of our daughter Hannah…Our hearts are broken.”

Daughtry’s rock band of the same name confirmed via Instagram that “all currently scheduled shows this weekend…have been postponed,” as Chris and Deanna Daughtry grieve their loss.

The band had been scheduled to play shows tonight at The Fillmore in Silver Spring, MD, and tomorrow at the Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, CT, as part of its “Dearly Beloved” tour. These are the sole dates designated as postponed on Daughtry’s official website, for the moment. It currently has additional performances set in New Jersey, New York, Indiana, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Missouri, Kentucky, Illinois, Colorado and Utah throughout the month of November, with more to come in December and early next year.

