Chris Daughtry confirms 25-year-old daughter Hannah Price’s cause of death

This story discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is at risk of suicide please call the U.S. National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255, text HOME to 741741 or go to SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for additional resources.

Wednesday night, musician Chris Daughtry and his wife shared the cause of their daughter’s sudden death on Nov. 12, 2021.

Hannah Price died at the age of 25 in Fentress County, Tenn.

A woman with dyed orange hair and several facial piercings smiles at the camera. She’s wearing black and tortoiseshell rectangular glasses. (Deanna Daughtry / Instagram)

In a statement provided to TODAY, Daughtry said they chose to reveal that Price died by suicide, after a full investigation by law enforcement.

“From a young age, Hannah struggled with mental illness and was in and out of therapy and treatment centers. As Hannah got older, she struggled to find her footing and began using drugs and often found herself in abusive relationships,” the statement said. “Just months after losing her biological father to suicide, Hannah was the victim of a crime and was shot in the face. We did everything we could to support her and get her the help she needed to recover from these tragedies and get her life back on track.”

Price also planned to seek further treatment and move closer to the family, the statement said.

The Daughtrys said in the statement that Price had told her family on the morning of her death that she was in “fear for her life.”

“She needed help after her current boyfriend allegedly physically abused her and had taken her car,” the statement read. Her family said they asked local police to do a wellness check on Price and at 12:45 p.m. “determined she was OK” and “left without incident.”

Later that afternoon, Price’s boyfriend found her body and called 911, the statement said, and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the Daughtrys, an investigation by local law enforcement determined her official cause of death was suicide while under the influence of narcotics and did not find any evidence of foul play.

A spokesperson for the Knox County Regional Forensic Center told NBC News the autopsy report will be publicly released on Jan. 20.

In their statement, the Daughtrys also encouraged anyone struggling with their mental health to seek help.

“Hannah was a generous and loving person who wanted more for herself and others,” the statement concluded. “She will forever be in the hearts and minds of those of us who love her.”

Daughtry’s wife, Deanna, posted a plea for the public on Wednesday to Instagram as well, asking that people “stop jumping to conclusions” about their daughter’s death.

She added that there is “so much more to her story than you are reading.”

“I loved my daughter so much & I am experiencing the deepest emotional pain I have ever felt!” she wrote. “Please stop making it worse for those of us who love her by spreading rumors & saying disgusting things about our family.”

She added that they are “real people” impacted by the rumors.

“Just because my husband has a public job does not mean this is OK to do,” she said.

Chris Daughtry hasn’t posted on Instagram since Price’s death. At the time, he shared that he was “devastated and heartbroken” in a caption alongside a photo of the late 25-year-old.

“We never got to say goodbye to our precious Hannah and it’s another huge hit to our family,” he added. “Thank you all for your kind words and condolences. They are truly felt and appreciated. I am now taking time be present with my family as we attempt to heal from this devastating loss.”

Price and her brother Griffin, 23, are Deanna’s children from a previous marriage. Chris and Deanna Daughtry are also parents to 11-year-old twins, Adalynn Rose and Noah James.