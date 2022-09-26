Chris Cuomo still denying alleged journalistic lapses tied to brother Andrew

Fired CNN anchor Chris Cuomo is still in denial over his alleged breaches of journalistic ethics tied to the sexual harassment scandal that forced last year’s resignation of his brother, former Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

During a stunning interview with tech journalist Kara Swisher, the younger Cuomo even found it funny when told he should have disclosed that he was secretly advising his brother while simultaneously hosting a prime-time TV news show.

On the inaugural episode of her new podcast for New York magazine, Swisher said she never would have helped Andrew Cuomo with “practically anything,” noting, “It’s way too much of a conflict, a potential conflict of interest.”

When Chris Cuomo contended, “I wasn’t covering his allegations,” Swisher shot back, “You’re covering the country and also you need to tell the listeners.”

“Covering the country,” Chris Cuomo said with a laugh.

After Swisher kept pressing him on the issue, Chris Cuomo — who’s set to start hosting a new show on the low-ratings NewsNation cable channel next week — responded, “Yeah. I was advising him. I was helping him in ways that I thought were reasonable.”

Chris Cuomo is still in denial over his alleged breaches of ethics that caused last year’s resignation of his brother, former Gov. Andrew Cuomo. Chris Cuomo/Instagram

At another point during the interview with Swisher, Chris Cuomo revealed that he only apologized for taking part in strategy sessions with his brother and top gubernatorial aides because “I was told by my bosses that people at work felt that I had compromised their ability to do their job.”

The younger Cuomo said he didn’t “know” or “feel” that others at CNN were outraged after the Washington Post revealed his behind-the-scenes activities.

“And if I had known going into it that me disclosing to my audience that I’m not going to cover my brother and he is my brother so I want to help him to the extent that I can, would’ve compromised CNN, I may have made different decisions,” he said.

“But I had no reason to believe that.”

Chris Cuomo has been extensively criticized by The Post.

Chris Cuomo was suspended as the host of “Cuomo Prime Time” in November after state Attorney General Letitia James released evidence from her probe of his brother that revealed Chris Cuomo tried to dig up dirt on at least one accuser and used his media connections to try to learn about new allegations.

He was fired the following month, with the New York Times later revealing the move came after CNN learned about a sexual assault allegation against Chris Cuomo that dated to when he worked at ABC News years earlier.

Chris Cuomo has denied that accusation and it wasn’t addressed during Monday’s podcast interview.

But he tried to defend helping elevate his brother’s national profile during a series of controversial, cringeworthy interviews amid the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic that he acknowledged were a conflict of interest “all day long.”

Andrew Cuomo was scarred by scandals during his time as New York’s governor. Robert Miller

During the segments, they cracked jokes about which one of them their mom loved more — even as Andrew Cuomo faced mounting accusations that his decision to force nursing homes to admit COVID-19 patients was fueling resident deaths.

Chris Cuomo said former CNN president Jeff Zucker “decided to have Andrew on,” adding, “I believe it was the right call because the country was desperate and starved for comfort.”

Chris Cuomo claimed that he’d “never met a regular person” who thought he “may have been partial to Andrew Cuomo in those interviews.”

“What they’ve said is: ‘I really appreciated the connection between brothers who were in different aspects of the same dynamic and how you were there for each other,’” he said.

Ex-CNN host Chris Cuomo is set to start hosting a new show on the low-ratings NewsNation cable channel next week.

“I’ve never been thanked for any work that I’ve done the way I was for those interviews.”

Despite being criticized in The Post, Chris Cuomo also claimed that “not many people spoke up loudly in the media about disapproving of my brother being on during that time.”

“The reason that they didn’t come out in the moment was because it was very popular and powerful,” he said.

“If I knew that it was going to be harbored as a grudge the way it was, I may have had much more profound concerns early on when I was asked to have my brother on. Very important phrase.”