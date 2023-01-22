Chris Cuomo says he’s ’emotionally and psychologically beat up’ after being fired by CNN in new interview

Chris Cuomo on NewsNation on July 26, 2020.NewsNation/YouTube

Chris Cuomo spoke out about his ousting from CNN on the “No BS News Hour” podcast last week.

The anchor has landed high-profile interviews on his new show, but said “I’ll never be what I was.”

Cuomo still said he views CNN as the “best news organization in the world,” the New York Post reported.

Chris Cuomo is speaking out after his ousting from CNN more than a year ago, claiming “I’ll never be what I was” in an interview with the “No BS News Hour” podcast last week.

“I am emotionally and psychologically beat up and changed by what I went through,” Cuomo told podcast hosts Charlie LeDuff and Karen Dumas, as reported by the New York Post on Saturday. “My show is different because I am different, not that I was in some lefty silo.”

Cuomo was fired from CNN in December 2021, after he helped his brother and former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo handle an array of public sexual misconduct accusations that led to the governor’s resignation.

The former CNN anchor now hosts a flagship primetime show on the cable network NewsNation, where he’s recently landed high profile interviews with subjects like Ye, the artist formerly known as Kanye West.

Cuomo told LeDuff and Dumas he wasn’t given the opportunity to say goodbye to his staff after CNN abruptly fired him, per the Post. But the news anchor still said he views CNN as the “best news organization in the world.”

He further asserted that he never influenced news coverage of his brother after accusations of sexual misconduct surfaced, per the Post.

“I never did anything to manipulate media coverage of my brother,” he told the podcast hosts.

Cuomo added that the media fallout he experienced after being fired by CNN has changed the way he conducts his new show on NewsNation, the Post reported.

“I’ll never be number 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 on some bulls–t media power list. I’m okay with that,” he told LeDuff and Dumas.

Read the original article on Business Insider