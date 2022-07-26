Chris Cuomo denies wrongdoing in first interview since CNN ouster

Chris Cuomo denied any wrongdoing in his first television interview since being canned from CNN last year over his role in advising his older brother, Andrew Cuomo, throughout the then-governor’s sexual harassment sandal.

“I never lied and there were no secrets,” the former prime-time anchor told Dan Abrams in an interview set to air Tuesday night on NewsNation.

Chris Cuomo said he learned a lot about himself during the scandal and lead-up to his firing in a clip from his upcoming interview.

“I have been obsessed with what happened, when what was known, and there are a lot of facts that are going to come out,” he said.

CNN let Chris Cuomo go when network officials learned he allegedly used his press connections to aid the defense of his embattled older brother.

The former CNN star is suing the network for a staggering $125 million in damages.

Abrams asked Cuomo about the allegation head on.

“Lets start with the issue of ‘I never made calls to the press about my brother’s situation.’ You did, right?” Abrams asked.

“No. I never contacted any media who were covering my brother, to try to affect their coverage,” Cuomo answered. “I talk to people in the media all the time. They’re most of the people in my life.”

Abrams doubled down.

“But you said, ‘I never made calls to the press about my brother’s situation,’ ” he said. “You did make calls to the press about your brother’s situation.”

Andrew Cuomo resigned after being accused of sexual harassment. Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images

“But I think the distinction has a meaningful difference,” Cuomo replied. “The concern would be not that I called you and said what do you think’s going on here. It’s me calling you and saying hey tonight in your segment I hope you remember that.”

Cuomo also spoke about his love for his brother — who ultimately resigned as governor of New York due to mounting allegations of sexual harassment — during the segment.

He appeared to have no regrets about advising Andrew Cuomo amid the scandal and said that he learned from an early age to always help and support his family.

“Other people have the luxury of judging allegations and situations,” Cuomo said of the ex-gov’s fall from grace. “For me, it was about helping my brother in a hard way and doing it in a way I didn’t think compromised what matters. And that’s what guided me.”

The ex-CNN star similarly defended advising his brother on the first episode of his new project, a podcast called “The Chris Cuomo Project.”

Cuomo has slowly returned to the public eye to promote the project. After a seven-month hiatus, he re-emerged on social media with a series of Instagram posts detailing his dispatches from war-torn Ukraine and teasing The Chris Cuomo Project.