Chris Christie says Biden is ‘not capable of running a traditional American race’ in 2024: ‘He’s old. He’s boring.’

Chris Christie blasted President Biden’s reelection plans on Sunday, calling him “old” and “boring.”

“In the end, Joe Biden is not an exciting candidate. And the American people are not relating to him,” he argued.

Biden is set to announce his 2024 reelection campaign in the coming months.

Former New Jersey Republican Gov. Chris Christie on Sunday was critical of President Joe Biden’s expected 2024 reelection bid, arguing that the commander-in-chief is “old” and “not an exciting candidate.”

During a panel discussion on ABC’s “This Week,” Christie — who has slammed Biden on everything from his handling of the economy to his foreign policy worldview — said he felt that Americans were having a difficult time connecting with the president.

“In the end, Joe Biden is not an exciting candidate. He’s old. He’s boring. And the American people are not relating to him,” the former governor said.

Christie said that the unique characteristics of the 2020 presidential election — during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic — were a “gift” to the now-president as Trump had increasingly become a toxic figure among Independents and suburban votes.

The ex-governor, who saw his own presidential chances collapse at the hands of Trump during the 2016 Republican primaries, said that the pandemic shielded Biden from having to appear before the public on a daily basis.

Christie then stated that Biden wouldn’t have the ability to maintain a “traditional” campaign schedule, often filled with multiple stops in a range of cities and towns.

“Do you see Joe Biden on Air Force One doing seven, eight campaign stops a day at 82 years old?” Christie said. “He’s not capable of running a traditional American race.”

Biden has not yet announced his 2024 reelection campaign but is expected to do so in the coming months.

If Biden — who will turn 81 later this year — were to be reelected in 2024, he would be 82 years old at the time of his inauguration in January 2025. And he’d be 86 at the end of his potential second term.

Last year, The New York Times spoke with several individuals — some who were top aides in the White House at the time and some who no longer worked with Biden — who said that the president was highly engaged with his work and continued to ask sharp questions while conducting official White House business.

After speaking with more than a dozen individuals, The Times reported that Biden “remained intellectually engaged, asking smart questions at meetings, grilling aides on points of dispute, calling them late at night, picking out that weak point on Page 14 of a memo and rewriting speeches.”

