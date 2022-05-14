Chris Christie Hits Donald Trump Where It Hurts

Reuters

U.S. prosecutors open grand jury probe into Trump’s handling of classified records -NYT

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Federal prosecutors have opened a grand jury probe into whether former U.S. President Donald Trump mishandled classified records that ended up at his Florida residence, the New York Times reported on Thursday, citing two people briefed on the issue. Prosecutors have issued a subpoena to the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA) to obtain the documents, the report said. Authorities have also made interview requests to people who worked in the White House in Trump’s final days in office, it said.