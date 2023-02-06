Chris Brown apologizes to Robert Glasper for social outburst after losing at the Grammys

Chris Brown is sorry for being a sore loser at the Grammy Awards.

The singer, 33, took to Instagram on Monday to apologize to Robert Glasper, 44, whom he lashed out at on Instagram after Glasper took home the award for best R&B album Sunday at the Grammys.

Brown shared a screenshot on his Instagram Stories of an apologetic direct message he sent Glasper on Monday.

“Congratulations my brother,” reads the DM. “I would like to apologize if you took offense to my reaction at the Grammys.. you were not the intended target and I know I came off really rude and mean. After doing my research I actually think your amazing…”

Brown then appeared to turn his ire to the Recording Academy.

“THE ORGANIZATION ISNT DOING US BLACKS OUR DUE DILIGENCE,” his DM continued. “YOU AND I SHOULD never be in the Same (category).. two totally different vibes and genres. So from one black man to another.. CONGRATULATIONS.. HOPE YOU ARE ABLE TO FEED YOUR FAMILY FOR LIFE. Gold bless my G”

According to Variety and Billboard, Brown wrote on social media after losing to Glasper, “Who the (expletive) is Robert Glasper.”

He added: “Ima keep kicking y’all ass! Respectfully.”

Brown was nominated in the category for his album “Breezy” (Deluxe) and Glasper for his album “Black Radio III.” The other nominees were Mary J. Blige for “Good Morning Gorgeous” (Deluxe), Lucky Daye for “Candydrip” and PJ Morton for “Watch the Sun.”

Brown has been nominated at the Grammys 21 times and won once for best R&B album for his 2011 album “F.A.M.E.” Glasper has been nominated 12 times and won 5 times.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Chris Brown apologizes to Robert Glasper for being sore Grammys loser