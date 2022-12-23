Chris Albrecht Expected To Leave Legendary TV – The Hamden Journal

Chris Albrecht‘s time at Legendary Television is just about over.

The Hamden Journal has confirmed that Albrecht is expected to vacate his post as president. He was placed on leave in October after new details from his days at HBO emerged from the book “It’s Not TV: The Spectacular Rise, Revolution, and Future of HBO” By Felix Gillette and John Koblin.

The book covers how Albrecht allegedly choked former HBO executive Sasha Emerson in the summer of 1991 — months after they ended their consensual affair while they were both married. At the time, Albrecht was in charge of original programming and worked with Emerson on HBO Independent Productions. A police report was not filed.

When the contents of the book were made public in October, a spokesman for Albrecht denied the incident took place. Albrecht released his own statement, which in part said, “After more than 30 years an old, flawed story is now being refurbished and recycled for the sake of sales. I have sincerely apologized to those whom I offended with disrespect and unacceptable behavior.”

Legendary was apparently caught off guard by the revelations in the book.

Albrecht joined the company in 2019 after leaving Starz.

Puck’s Matthew Belloni was first to report the news.