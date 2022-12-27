Chomper, beloved alligator who lived at MS Coast nursery his entire life, dies at 64

A beloved alligator who lived his entire life at the site that is now Pine Hills Nursery in Pass Christian has passed away.

Chomper lived to be 64 years old and “brought awe and pleasure to multiple generations of children and adults alike,” Pine Hills Nursery owner Rachel Bond said on Facebook. The average life expectancy for an alligator is 50, according to the Smithsonian.

Bond’s grandfather, Billy Cuevas, rescued Chomper in 1958 right after the reptile had hatched along the Jourdan River, Bond told the Sun Herald on Tuesday. He was only 6 inches long.

“The nest he found had 21 baby alligators in it,” she said. “They are all territorial and fight over space. All of the others left over time but Chomper would always stay. He could have dug his way out but he never did. He got out on a few occasions but just stayed right in the yard and then went back to his pen.”

Chomper lived on the property 28 years before the nursery off Kiln-DeLisle Road opened. He was also one of the main fixtures of The Wild Side, a small animal farm on site.

Chomper was known for taking naps in the sun and dazzling children who came to see him.

“We always knew when he was hungry because if my grandpa would go up and rattle the fence he would come to him when he wanted to eat,” Bond said. “Otherwise he would just lay there.”

Pine Hills will have an alligator bench made in Chomper’s honor, Bond said, a plaque will be placed near his pen at The Wild Side.

Bond is asking that people who have memories or pictures of Chomper share them on the Pine Hills Facebook page.