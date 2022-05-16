Chloë Sevigny Celebrates Wedding Two Years After Marrying Siniša Mačković at N.Y.C. City Hall

Chloe Sevigny Wedding

Elder Ordonez/Splash News Online Siniša Mačković and Chloë Sevigny

Chloë Sevigny and Siniša Mačković have made it official — again!

Two years after first tying the knot, the actress, 47, and her art-gallery-director husband held a bash for family and friends over the weekend.

In one photo shared to Mačković’s Instagram Story on Sunday, the lovebirds smiled for a selfie. Another showed a sweet homemade “JUST MARRIED” sign affixed to the back of a car, while a third featured their adorable 2-year-old son Vanja dressed in his wedding best.

“Just married @chloessevigny,” read a caption alongside a photo on magazine editor Olivier Zahm’s Instagram, showing the blissful couple waving to their guests from the car.

Wrote YouTube’s head of fashion and beauty, Derek Blasberg, in a caption on a photo slideshow from the event on Instagram, “Of course, Chloe Sevigny is the coolest girl in New York. But did you know she’s a top secret traditionalist too? She loves toiles, houndstooth, personalized stationery on heavy cardstock, worn-in cardigan sets, and etiquette lessons as much as the next New Englander. (In 2009, she hosted a book party for me and I sent her monogrammed Tiffany’s playing cards as a thank you, and I was beyond thrilled when I saw them on display at her house years later.)”

“That’s why yesterday we were off to a charming, tiny white clapboard church house in leafy Connecticut on a crisp spring afternoon to celebrate her wedding to Siniša Mačković,” he continued.

“Spoiler alert: Technically, they were already married in 2020, and have the cutest little toe-headed baby, Vanja. But this was the official celebration, complete with multiple bridal looks, ice sculptures, and a perfect, simple ceremony that mentioned her loyalty, his twinkly eyes, and both of their dance moves,” Blasberg added. “It was touching and sweet and very cool and I hope it was OK that I took a monogrammed napkin home with me for posterity. Congrats to the happy couple and wishing you a lifetime of love and happiness ❤️.”

The Oscar-nominated actress wed Mačković at City Hall in New York City in March 2020, she announced on Instagram last March. The nuptials took place less than two months before they welcomed son Vanja.

“Married on a Monday March 9th 2020 Happy one year anniversary my love💍,” Sevigny captioned a photo of the newly married couple.

For the union, the American Horror Story star wore a black dress that showed off her baby bump, while Mačković, who is the director of Karma Art Gallery in New York City, wore a black and white suit.

At their more recent wedding, Mačković wore another classic black suit, while the bride appeared to change between multiple white dresses through the course of the day.

News of Sevigny’s pregnancy first broke in January 2020, when her rep confirmed to PEOPLE that the couple was expecting their first child.

In October 2020, a nude Sevigny and her baby bump graced the cover of Playgirl‘s relaunched print edition for a stunning 21-photo spread that was shot the previous March, before she gave birth.

“It was just something that was supposed to happen,” the We Are Who We Are star said of her path to motherhood, “and in my early 40s, when it hadn’t, I was like, ‘I have to sort of actively try and make this happen’ … and then I struggled for a while.”

Added Sevigny of how she finally became pregnant, “We had a night out dancing and drinking and went home … and then it just happened, and it stuck, which I had had trouble with in the past. And I was like, ‘Wow, this one — he/she — wants to be here.’ “