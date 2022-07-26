Chipotle rises on positive outlook, pricing power despite revenue miss

Editor’s Note: This post is breaking and will be updated.

Chipotle (CMG) reported its fiscal second quarter earnings on Tuesday after market close.

The restaurant chain’s same-store sales came in on the lower end of estimates for the quarter, although outlook for the third quarter remained strong, causing shares to rise 8% in after-hours trading.

Revenue and adjusted earnings per share came in mixed as price increases for products like beef, avocados, tortillas, dairy, and paper, in addition to higher wages, weigh on margins.

Here are Chipotle’s second quarter results compared to Wall Street’s consensus estimates, as compiled by Bloomberg:

Revenue: $2.21 billion versus $2.25 billion expected

Adj. earnings per share (EPS): $9.30 versus $9.10 expected

U.S. same-store sales: 10.1% versus 10% to 12% increase expected

Similar to last quarter, Chipotle benefitted from its expanded growth in digital sales and online ordering, as well as its focus on alternative store formats like the Chipotlane, which offers drive-through and walk-up windows for digital order pickup.

Digital demand accounted for nearly 39% of total food and beverage revenue, while in-restaurant sales increased 35.9% for the quarter.

For the third quarter, Chipotle expects comparable restaurant sales growth, including planned price increases in August, in the mid to high-single digits.

In all of 2022, the company reiterated that it expects to add 235 to 250 new restaurant openings.

“We are pleased with our second quarter performance during a period of inflation and consumer uncertainty,” Chipotle CEO Brian Niccol said in the earnings release.

“Our pricing power and value proposition remain strong as our culinary and food with integrity commitment continues to be a key point of differentiation,” he continued.

Amid inflation, the company raised menu prices by 4% in the first quarter of 2022 (on top of earlier price hikes in June 2021 and December 2021 to help offset rising labor costs), but has yet to see a material impact on demand.

Chipotle CFO Jack Hartung told investors during the Q1 earnings call that the chain has seen “very little resistance to the pricing so far” but did warn that year-over-year price increases could come in as high as 12.5% for the second quarter.

Investors will be looking out for more clarity on the inflation picture, in addition to further indications of price increases, on the company’s earnings call later this afternoon.

Chipotle has also leaned on rewards programs amid price increases.

The company recently expanded its loyalty program to Canada with Hartung telling Yahoo Finance that it currently boasts 28 million members and counting.

“The thing that’s most attractive to us is we can have a more personalized one-to-one relationship with [these customers],” Hartung said.

He added, “Those who join loyalty come to Chipotle more often, and they spend more when they come.”

According to foot traffic analytics platform Placer.ai, Chipotle has seen year-over-year (YoY) and year-over-three-year (Yo3Y) foot traffic gains — even as nationwide visits to fast-casual restaurants slow.

On a Yo3Y comparison basis, visits to Chipotle were up 15.6% and 16.7% in May and June 2022, respectively, while YoY visits were up 23.3% and 14.6% over that same time period.

