Semiconductor stocks turned even lower on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve’s December policy meeting minutes turned out to be more hawkish than expected.

The minutes signaled that the central bank could raise interest rates earlier and at quicker pace to tame rising inflation, while officials also started to discuss how to reduce the Fed’s massive balance sheet. The hawkish tone of the minutes spooked investors, sending



the S&P 500

down 1.9%. The tech-heavy



Nasdaq Composite

slid 3.3%.





Intel

,

however, was a notable exception.