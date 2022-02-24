Chip Stocks Keep Getting Cheaper: 15 Bargains

Text size





The broader market pullback in recent months hasn’t been kind to chip stocks, dragging the



PHLX Semiconductor Index

down about 16% so far in 2022.

Among the high-profile decliners are

Advanced Micro Devices



(ticker: AMD) and

Nvidia



(NVDA), but the pain has been more widespread.

II-VI



(IIVI) is the only constituent of the index, known as the Sox, with positive year-to-date returns.

That doesn’t mean demand for chips is down—quite the opposite. Global shortages and supply chain disruptions have persisted, so chip stocks are a group that have taken a beating in the market regardless of strong demand for the goods they produce.

It’s an opportunity to find bargains that has only gotten better since Barron’s last looked at the situation.

In December, when we ran a screen that found the 14 cheapest stocks in the Sox in terms of forward price/earnings ratios, the average for the entire index was 30.5 times.

The 14 cheapest chip stocks from that screen, shown below, were recently down 12.7% year to date, on average.

Company / Ticker Forward P/E* YTD Total Return Micron Technology / MU 9.9 -2.80% Amkor Technology / AMKR 10 -8.3 Qorvo / QRVO 13 -16.2 Skyworks Solutions / SWKS 13.5 -12.7 Intel / INTC 14.5 -12.6 Qualcomm / QCOM 17.7 -9.3 Microchip / MCHP 18.3 -17.2 II-VI / IIVI 18.5 2.9 NXP Semiconductors/ NXPI 19.3 -17.8 Applied Materials / AMAT 19.6 -17.1 KLA / KLAC 20 -17.1 ON Semiconductor / ON 20.2 -14 Broadcom / AVGO 20.3 -13.2 Lam Research / LRCX 20.7 -22.2 * As of Dec. 29 Source: Bloomberg

That is better than the broader Sox, as well as the



Nasdaq Composite

‘s recent 16% decline. II-VI, which was trading at 18.5 times forward earnings, was the lone winner on that list with a recent year-to-date return of 2.9%. It’s hardly a home run.

While not something to celebrate, it is good news for bargain hunters. Following the pullback, the average forward P/E ratio has fallen to 27.5 times estimated 2022 per-share earnings.

You can find the 15 cheapest chip stocks based on recent levels in the table below.

Name / Ticker Forward P/E Market Value (bil) YTD Total Return Amkor Technology / AMKR 8.1 5.6 -8.3 Micron Technology / MU 9.9 101.4 -2.8 Qorvo / QRVO 10.8 14.2 -16.2 Skyworks Solutions / SWKS 11.6 22.1 -12.7 Intel / INTC 12.9 182.0 -12.6 Qualcomm / QCOM 14 187.0 -9.3 ON Semiconductor / ON 14 25.3 -14 NXP Semiconductors/ NXPI 14.4 49.8 -17.8 Microchip / MCHP 15.9 39.9 -17.2 Applied Materials / AMAT 16 115.7 -17.1 Lam Research / LRCX 16.9 78.1 -22.2 KLA / KLAC 17.3 53.6 -17.1 Broadcom / AVGO 17.5 236.5 -13.2 Texas Instruments / TXN 18 153.9 -11 Analog Devices / ADI 19.2 84.2 -8.5 Source: Bloomberg





Amkor Technology



(AMKR) and





Micron Technology



switched places but are still the two cheapest chip manufacturers. Shares of both have fared better than their peers, recently down 8.3% and 2.8% year to date, respectively.





Qorvo



(QRVO) and





Skyworks Solutions



still rank fourth and fifth, respectively.

Shares of





Intel



(INTC), which claimed the fifth slot in both screens, were down 12.6% year to date. Last week, the firm’s analyst day made it clear that Intel’s yearslong turnaround plan will be expensive. That said, Raymond James analyst Chris Caso upgraded the stock on Wednesday to Market Perform from Underperform, arguing his bearish thesis had played out.

At the sixth slot,





Qualcomm



(QCOM) has fallen 9.3% even though the mobile-phone chip firm’s quarterly results beat estimates.





ON Semiconductor



(ON),





NXP Semiconductors



(NXPI),





Microchip



(MCHP),





Applied Materials



(AMAT),





Lam Research



(LRCX),





KLA



(KLAC), and





Broadcom



(AVGO) remained on the list after posting double-digit drops.





Analog Devices



(ADI) and





Texas Instruments



(TXN) are new entrants, following declines of 8.5% and 11%, respectively.





Analog Devices



‘ earnings report last week was a positive sign, and included a better-than-expected forecast. Despite better-than-expected results for





Texas Instruments



in January, Caso, the Raymond James analyst, cut his rating to Market Perform from Outperform earlier this month, citing the firm’s spending plans.

It’s important to note that a screen is more of a jumping-off point for investors to spot overlooked picks. A cheap stock could be cheap for a reason, while an expensive stock may have plenty of upside if its growth prospects improve. Still, following the recent pullback, it may be easier to spot bargains.

